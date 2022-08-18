Read full article on original website
Related
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
It’s Not The Grand Castle Apartments, But This Chicago Castle Is For Sale
The first time I drove by The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville I had to do a double take. It was the biggest castle structure I had ever seen in my life. If you've ever wanted a place that looks like a castle but is an actual home, then you should check out this house for sale in Chicago. It could make your dream of being the king or queen of the castle a reality.
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Basic or Bougie: Here Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Coffee Options in Grand Rapids
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
Date For Two Ideas in West Michigan For National Couples Day
Has it been a while since you and your significant other have been out on the town?. Well, no worries! For National Couples Day, I have the perfect list of restaurants to try out for your next romantic dinner for two. The Melting Pot. Located in Celebration Village on E...
Grand Rapids’ Newest Brewery, a German-Style Beer Hall, Opens This Week
A new Bavarian-style beer hall and a tribute to a Grand Rapids' brewing pioneer is FINALLY set to open this week. Cedar Springs Brewing Opens Küsterer Brauhaus on Grand Rapids' West Side. Way back in 2019 we told you that Cedar Springs Brewing Company would be opening a new...
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
New Whole Foods Store in Grand Rapids Opens on Wednesday
Grand Rapids area residents have been waiting patiently for the new Whole Foods store near 28th Street in Kentwood. On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, that store will be open for business!. It was way back in December of 2020 that it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
Grand Rapids Named One of the Happiest and Smiliest Cities in The US
They say that money can't buy you happiness, but apparently living in Grand Rapids can give you some. According to data analysts at HouseFresh Grand Rapids is ranked 11th in Happiest Cities in America, and we're smiling a little more, because we're 9th in the US at being the smiliest.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
He’s Gone But Not Forgotten. Kent County Sheriff Loses Hank the Tank
This is really sad and certainly a blow to all who knew, or had a chance to see him. Hank, or "Hank the Tank" as he was affectionally referred to, one of the Kent County Sheriff's Mounted Division horses, has died the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Fox...
TikTok’s Recommendations For Where You Should Eat in Michigan
TikTok has become a viable source for finding great places and great food to try. Here are some of the recommendations that I have found for restaurants throughout Michigan. Starting off strong, with the recall of the CapriSun drinks, adults will love these Adult Capri Suns at Browndog in Northville.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat
Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
4 Back-To-School Traditions that Grand Rapids Should Adopt
The weather is getting chilly. The kids are losing their minds because they are losing their full days of fun. Growing up, I would dread the first day but my teachers found a way to make it fun. One of my teachers would make a class handshake so every time we enter the classroom, we would commence the serious act of our class handshake.
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0