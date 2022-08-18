ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway

By Rian Bossler
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend.

The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child will need heading back into the classroom.

The giveaway will also include clothes of all sizes for anyone in need.

“It’s very expensive to help with kids, whether you have one kid or multiple kids of just collecting the school list of supplies and then also clothing,” Bethany Lutheran Church Pastor Drew McCaffrey said. “We know that when you have the right tools it’s going to help the learning experience in this coming year.”

School teachers and nurses are welcome to grab supplies for their classroom as well. Pastor McCaffrey says this weekend also serves to kick off their clothing bank, which will be held monthly.

WTAJ

Cambria County schools to receive mental health services

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Cambria County high schools will soon have more mental health resources in their hallways. The county is in the process of hiring clinicians to work directly in the schools. The program is using funds from the state’s opioid settlement funds. These funds are from a $26 billion national agreement with three […]
WTAJ

