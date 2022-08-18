Read full article on original website
WCTV
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
WCTV
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputy testifies about day she found herself under fire
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A Gadsden County deputy testified Monday about the day she found herself under fire behind the wheel of her patrol car. Chicara Hearns took the stand just after four in the afternoon and described what happened as she pursued a stolen plumbing truck on November 16, 2021.
WCTV
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
WCTV
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
WCTV
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment. This is a...
WCTV
FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the high side starting Monday as a very active weather pattern will be in place for much of the work week. Rain chances will range between 50% and 70% for the work week with the highest odds on Monday. The good part will the lower daytime high temperatures as cloud coverage and rainfall will keep the highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
WCTV
Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
WCTV
Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s brittle cinnamon roll cake
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittle Cinnamon Roll” Cake recipe. 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 8x8 baking dish. 2. Using a medium bowl stir together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and...
WCTV
FAMU Football gears up for Week Zero at North Carolina
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The countdown is on. We are quite literally days away from FAMU Football’s Week Zero trip to Keenan Memorial Stadium to play the North Carolina Tar Heels. The time for football is finally here. The Rattlers gearing up for a trip to the Tar Heel...
