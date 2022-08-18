Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
holtvilletribune.com
Oral Histories Meant to Inspire Community
EL CENTRO — Community members from across the Imperial Valley previewed a small number of interviews from “Voices of the Valley,” an oral history project on pioneering African American and Asian American families. The “Voices of the Valley” interviews shared on Saturday, Aug. 20, at El Centro’s...
holtvilletribune.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Takes Top Spot at Vaquero Stampede
LAKESIDE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm took a wrong turn but was able to overcome and sprint her way to a first-place finish in the Division III junior-senior race at the 40th annual Vaquero Stampede at El Capitan High here on Saturday, Aug. 20. Coming down the...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
