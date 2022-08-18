Colts camp observations: Defense struggles with Lions' trickery, physical play

WESTFIELD -- The Colts defense has had its way with its own offense in training camp, being naturally a step ahead of a unit breaking in a new quarterback.

The joint practices with the Lions were not quite a walk in the park.

For a second straight day, the Lions tripped the Colts up with some misdirection. On Thursday, it meant Jared Goff running a fake jet sweep and uncorking a deep ball down the left sideline that got Nick Cross and E.J. Speed to bite and allowed third-string receiver Trinity Benson to run in for a touchdown.

Julian Blackmon and Cross talked through the play after it happened, as the bust occurred too abruptly to allow Blackmon, the single-high safety, to recover in time to make the tackle.

Goff was efficient in an offense that's becoming more and more of his design and feel. He threw touchdown passes to D'Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson and Benson on the day.

A turning point

The Colts came out a clear step behind on defense, but that changed once one of their leaders made his presence known.

Kenny Moore II saw Lions No. 1 receiver D.J. Chark going after the ball on a crosser and laid a crack that could be heard everywhere. From there, the pads began popping more on passing plays, and Lions receivers had a hard time finding openings as the field tightened into the red zone. That allowed the Colts' pass rush to begin winning more.

Tyquan Lewis flashed the most with consistent pressure against the second unit. Speed intercepted a pass in the end zone from Tim Boyle, who threw right at him after being flushed by the pass rush.

The Colts had more trouble with the run game in the red zone. "Hard Knocks" star Jamaal Williams scored a physical touchdown where he bowled over the second and third lines of the defense.

Good battles in the trenches

Arguably the best work the Colts got out of this setting was in the 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Detroit's strongest position group is its offensive line, with Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and first-round tackles Peneii Sewell and Taylor Decker providing some of the tougher tests the Colts will see in this area this year.

Reps went back-and-forth on Wednesday, with DeForest Buckner winning with ease as usual but others reaching plenty of draws. Ben Banogu had his way with speed against second-team tackles, which holds consistent from his 1-on-1's against the Colts. Translating it to higher levels of competition remains his challenge.

After practice, Ragnow said he enjoyed the tests Grover Stewart gave him in these settings.

Injury report

Veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly continues to recover after undergoing a knee procedure early in training camp.

“He’s doing very well,” Reich said. “Talked to him this morning, he’s in good spirits, making good progress.”

Backup cornerback Anthony Chesley returned to the lineup for Thursday’s practice, and defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh sat out with a minor injury suffered Wednesday against the Lions.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (concussion), wide receiver Keke Coutee (groin), safeties Will Redmond and Armani Watts, linebacker JoJo Domann and defensive tackle Chris Williams remained out of the lineup.

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Ogletree was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after suffering a torn ACL in practice Wednesday. Reich said that Ogletree faces a roughly 9-month timetable, meaning he won’t be ready for action again until next spring.

