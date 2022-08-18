ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

DoorDash is ending its delivery partnership with Walmart

“We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead with our leading Marketplace and Platform offerings,” a spokesperson from DoorDash told TechCrunch in an email. DoorDash is said to have sent Walmart...
RETAIL
The Verge

DoorDash won’t deliver Walmart’s groceries starting next month

DoorDash is calling off its partnership with Walmart, which had the service delivering groceries and other goods from the retail chain to customers for over four years, according to a report from Insider. A source close to the situation told Insider that DoorDash notified Walmart about its decision earlier this month, citing that the partnership “was no longer mutually beneficial” and that it wants to “focus on its long-term customer relationships.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jitse Groen
Kiplinger

Latest Costco Perk: Pickup Lockers

Members-only warehouse giant Costco is offering customers another convenience perk – but with a slow rollout. Pickup lockers will be available in approximately 224 locations by the end of 2022, Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said in an earnings call. At the end of 2021, there were approximately 112 Costco warehouses with e-commerce pickup lockers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Uber Drivers#Customer Base#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Amazon Prime#Bank Of America
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Date night at... IHOP? America's middle classes earning more than $75k a year are battling inflation by heading to chain restaurants like Applebee's and Olive Garden - because portions are bigger!

Wealthier Americans have swapped high-end restaurants for chains that offer larger portion sizes and deals, as inflation continues to run rampant across the United . Sales at Applebee's and IHOP grew 6 to 8 percent over the three-month period ending June 30 among households earning over $75,000 a year, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton announced in an earnings call on Tuesday. The company owns both chain restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Challenges Starbucks With These New Items

While the first day of fall is a little more than a month away, many people are excited to bid goodbye to the most sweltering time of year, get out their coats, and eat something pumpkin spice-flavored as soon as possible. But if summer is your favorite time of year...
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows

Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

There Is Only One U.S. State Capital That Doesn’t Have A McDonald’s

It’s a pretty common thing that, depending on where you live, there’s a McDonald’s on nearly every corner. At least you know you’ll never go hungry! However, there are McDonald’s storefronts located in only 49 out of 50 U.S. state capitals. How weird is that? Well, it seems Montpelier, Vermont is the one city out of the whole U.S. that does not have a McDonald’s in it.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy