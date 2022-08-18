Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
DoorDash is ending its delivery partnership with Walmart
“We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead with our leading Marketplace and Platform offerings,” a spokesperson from DoorDash told TechCrunch in an email. DoorDash is said to have sent Walmart...
Take a look inside Wendy's upcoming new-look restaurants, with dedicated parking and pick-up shelves for mobile orders and delivery drivers
Wendy's says the new design focuses on convenience, speed, and accuracy and will be cheaper to both build and operate.
The Verge
DoorDash won’t deliver Walmart’s groceries starting next month
DoorDash is calling off its partnership with Walmart, which had the service delivering groceries and other goods from the retail chain to customers for over four years, according to a report from Insider. A source close to the situation told Insider that DoorDash notified Walmart about its decision earlier this month, citing that the partnership “was no longer mutually beneficial” and that it wants to “focus on its long-term customer relationships.”
These are some of the ways inflation is changing Americans' spending habits
From Walmart to the neighborhood supermarket, retailers across the country are having to adjust as Americans watch their pennies in the face of high inflation.
Latest Costco Perk: Pickup Lockers
Members-only warehouse giant Costco is offering customers another convenience perk – but with a slow rollout. Pickup lockers will be available in approximately 224 locations by the end of 2022, Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said in an earnings call. At the end of 2021, there were approximately 112 Costco warehouses with e-commerce pickup lockers.
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets hoping to share prize with employees
50,000 Mega Millions tickets were bought by the CEO of the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, one for each of his workers, and he has pledged to split the $810 million prize if they win it.
Applebee's and IHOP are gaining wealthier consumers, but losing lower-income ones
The CEO of the company that owns the restaurants said wealthier customers are coming because of the restaurants' "well-known value position."
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
Date night at... IHOP? America's middle classes earning more than $75k a year are battling inflation by heading to chain restaurants like Applebee's and Olive Garden - because portions are bigger!
Wealthier Americans have swapped high-end restaurants for chains that offer larger portion sizes and deals, as inflation continues to run rampant across the United . Sales at Applebee's and IHOP grew 6 to 8 percent over the three-month period ending June 30 among households earning over $75,000 a year, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton announced in an earnings call on Tuesday. The company owns both chain restaurants.
McDonald's Challenges Starbucks With These New Items
While the first day of fall is a little more than a month away, many people are excited to bid goodbye to the most sweltering time of year, get out their coats, and eat something pumpkin spice-flavored as soon as possible. But if summer is your favorite time of year...
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Expert Tips To Save Money on Your Next Move
One of the most interesting storylines of 2021 was the great migration that accompanied the Great Resignation. Part of the reason housing prices are at record highs is that so many people moved in...
There Is Only One U.S. State Capital That Doesn’t Have A McDonald’s
It’s a pretty common thing that, depending on where you live, there’s a McDonald’s on nearly every corner. At least you know you’ll never go hungry! However, there are McDonald’s storefronts located in only 49 out of 50 U.S. state capitals. How weird is that? Well, it seems Montpelier, Vermont is the one city out of the whole U.S. that does not have a McDonald’s in it.
