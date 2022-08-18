Read full article on original website
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health
(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
Your Stories Q&A: Will all the NYS Fair animals return this year?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A State Fair edition!. One of the more popular questions the good folks at the Fair are often asked as we head into this year’s event: Will all the animals return this year?. If you went last year, some barns were closed...
Mary Nelson’s Center holds annual youth day for Syracuse families
(WSYR-TV) — With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, families are looking to purchase school supplies for their kids. And while being able to afford or find the necessary supplies can be difficult for some families, Syracuse offers options for those who need help. One, in particular, is Mary Nelson’s Annual Youth Day and Barbeque, at the corner of S Salina St. and Wood Ave.
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
NBT Bank Stadium hosting Women in Sports Night
(WSYR-TV) — It’s a big mash-up event between the Syracuse Mets, the American Fashion Network, Syracuse Athletics, and the American Heart Association. It’s Women In Sports Night at NBT Bank Stadium. This Thursday, Aug. 25, Syracuse University’s head women’s basketball coach Felicia Legette-Jack and head women’s lacrosse...
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Syracuse Latino Festival in Clinton Square
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 20 in Clinton Square! The festival runs from 12-9 p.m. and will include music, food, vendors, and contests. Presented by CNY Latino and Nosotros Radio, the Syracuse Latino Festival is a time when people can come together...
Showers diminish overnight; will they return Tuesday?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Rain and storm chances will follow us into the last full week of August. When do we finally catch a break?. The area of low-pressure responsible for the showers and storms around this past weekend, especially Sunday, will be passing directly over us tonight. Although the thunderstorms end overnight, and the showers become more scattered they won’t totally end.
What’s Going Around: 8-22-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Actor Lou Ferrigno becomes new honorary member of Syracuse Police Department
(WSYR-TV) — Hulk Smash! There is a new honorary member of the Syracuse Police Department!. Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as “The Hulk,” received the honor at the Patrol Office on Erie Boulevard on Monday, August 22. Ferrigno served as a sheriff’s deputy in California...
Syracuse Common Councilors appoint Jimmy Monto to serve 5th District on the Council
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilors voted 6-1 today to appoint Jimmy Monto to serve the 5th District on the Council. He will be replacing Joe Driscoll who stepped down to be the I-81 liaison for the City of Syracuse, according to the Mayor’s office. Monto will serve until...
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
eBay enters bid to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
Syracuse mounts furious comeback, but Charlotte responds late and takes series finale, 10-8, on Sunday night
Charlotte, N.C. (SYR METS) – In a week of tight baseball games at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, Sunday night’s game followed the trend. The Syracuse Mets surged back from an early six-run deficit, but the Charlotte Knights battled back late to nab a 10-8 win over the Mets in the finale of a six-game series. Charlotte won four games in the six-game series. Each of the games in this week’s series were decided by two runs or less. Five of the six games were decided by just one run. Despite the loss, Mark Vientos tied his professional career high with four hits. Vientos had four hits on August 17, 2017 with the Gulf Coast League Mets.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
