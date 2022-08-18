Read full article on original website
Cape Elizabeth Police issue warning on scammers impersonating officers
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Police in Cape Elizabeth are warning the public about a scam where callers are apparently claiming to be an officer with the Portland Police Department. They say a scammer informed a victim that she had two warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear and...
AG's Office finds Augusta officer involved shooting justified
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office finds an officer involved shooting in Augusta in 2019 is justified. According to a report from the AG's Office, Augusta Police officer Sebastian Guptill was justified when he shot and injured Robert Farrington on November 24 2019. The report,...
'Love will conquer hate': Cornish community reacts to historic church vandalized
CORNISH (WGME) - The operators of a church, more than 200-years-old, found it vandalized on Wednesday. Graffiti on the front door and the word "hate" spelled out on the sidewalk of the Cornish United Church of Christ. “We were very shocked and there’s just no reason for this," said Linda...
3 ejected, 1 killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
MADISON (WGME) -- One person died of their injuries after a crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:47 p.m. First responders found a Chevy Tahoe on its roof and three adults ejected from the vehicle when they arrived on...
Sudden resolution of Anthem and Maine Med dispute leaves more questions than answers
(BDN) -- The dispute between Anthem Blue Cross and Maine Medical Center through which Maine’s largest hospital threatened to withdraw from the network of the state’s largest insurer was unusual for many reasons. The main one, though, was that its sudden resolution this week did not require a higher entity to settle their differences.
Robots to deliver food to students on USM campuses
GORHAM (WGME) – Robots are rolling through both USM campuses in Portland and Gorham this year. The robots are designed to deliver food to students and faculty to any building on campus. The RA's that ARE already in their dorms are especially excited. “When we’re on duty we can’t...
Short-term rental ballot question could complicate life on Portland's islands
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A question headed to Portland voters this fall has some worried short-term rentals will effectively come to an end. Supporters of the ballot initiative say it will help with the affordable housing crisis. The hope is that by restricting short-term rentals, those will turn into long-term options...
Lewiston volunteer driving program to end after losing 80 percent of staff
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston program is coming to an end after losing nearly 80 percent of its volunteers. Community Concepts says the pandemic played a big role in this decline. Lewiston’s Community Concepts is one of 10 community action agencies in Maine. One of their programs is...
Viewer video: Hot air balloon lands at Lewiston gas station
LEWISTON (WGME) – One of the attractions from the Great Falls Balloon Festival had to make an unusual landing this weekend. Viewer Rich Burton says he captured one of the balloons landing at a gas station. According to a post on Facebook, this apparently happened on Upper Lisbon Street...
Portland breaks ground on new cold storage facility for Maine businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a groundbreaking for a new, state-of-the-art cold storage facility at the International Marine Terminal Monday. Now Maine businesses will have a storage option close to home. "Any investments in the waterfront are appreciated," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said. On Monday, officials were singing the...
'It saves people's lives': Motorcycle ride helps connect people to service dogs
LEWISTON (WGME) - A new fundraising effort made its way to Maine Saturday to help connect people with a service dog. A motorcycle ride in Lewiston helped raise money for Guide Dogs of America. “It’s the biker thing, right? We want to give back and that’s what it’s all about,"...
New England firefighter's softball tourney raises funds for child burn victims
PORTLAND (WGME) - Sunday morning in Payson Park, the championship softball game for New England Fire Department's. Unfortunately Portland finished third in this year's 40th annual tournament. The championship game was played between Providence, Rhode Island and New Britain, Connecticut. The tournament every year fundraises for the Portland Firefighters Children's...
Scarborough leaders hope to replace aging primary schools with new, consolidated school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Local leaders in Scarborough are looking to put a new, consolidated primary school on the fast track to replace the three aging primary schools. With primary schools built in 1957, 1959 and 1965, along with more families moving to Scarborough, town and school leaders say it's time to build a new consolidated school.
