Car crashes into Weymouth variety store

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it’s possible he suffered a medical emergency.

It is unclear whether there was anyone inside the store at the time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group