Car crashes into Weymouth variety store

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Weymouth store Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street, according to police.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck hit another car before slamming into the store.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it’s possible he suffered a medical emergency.

It is unclear whether there was anyone inside the store at the time.

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing Randolph man located safetly

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police announced Sunday afternoon that the missing 78-year-old man was found safely. Leoma Juste, who suffers from memory loss went missing Saturday afternoon in the south end of Randolph. Juste speaks only Haitian Creole. Police thanked the public for helping locate Juste. This is a...
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
MassLive.com

State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’

Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Woman hit, killed after truck side swiped car in breakdown lane along Route 140 in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman was hit and killed by a truck Saturday morning while she was standing outside her car by the breakdown last along Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet pulled over her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, and for unknown reasons, was apparently standing outside her car on the driver’s side when she was struck.
Lynn Firefighters thankful for rain while battling brush fire for days

Multiple towns are battling brush fires as the drought wears on. Monday’s rain was something fire officials have been counting on for weeks. Brush fires have been burning for days near Lisa Schott’s home right outside the Lynn Woods Reservation. “All the air was cloudy and the whole atmosphere was just pervasive with smoke smell,” said Schott.
Fire breaks out at coffee shop at Somerville’s Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a coffee shop at Assembly Row on Saturday. Somerville Firefighters Local 76 said the fire happened at Caffe Nero. Photos and videos from the scene showed flames shooting out of the top of the building. No other information from emergency...
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
