ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ3QP_0hMYFncC00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:15 p.m. on Vischer Ferry Road.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a green Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The pedestrian was identified as Michele Heffern, 54, of Clifton Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is believed to be a white male between 50 to 60 years old. The vehicle is described as older and not in good condition. There should be front end damage on the passenger side. It was last seen traveling on Vischer Ferry Road in the area of Ray Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 885-6761.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Clifton Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton Park, NY
WRGB

UAlbany Police: Child kidnapped during attempted robbery on UAlbany campus

Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to UAlbany polic,e a child was kidnapped during an armed robbery attempt on campus. Police say they received a call around 5:15 p.m. of a couple pulling their vehicle over on campus due to a flat tire. While attending to their vehicle, the couple was approached by two males.
WRGB

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud in Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office charged an Amsterdam woman, accused of welfare fraud in the county. 37-year-old Tiffany Rourke was charged with offering a false statement and welfare fraud. She's accused of applying for SNAP benefits and failing to disclose the number of residents in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek

New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
iheart.com

Two Men Shot Early Sunday

Two men are recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Sunday. At around 4:10 am., Albany Police responded to shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Quail Street. They found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the neck. Not long after, an 18-year-old man was located with graze wounds from the same incident. Both men are expected to make a full recovery.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy