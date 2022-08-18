Police respond to report of shooting at D.C.-area mall
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at D.C.-area a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report.
The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.Student-athlete from Prince William County dies after train hits him near Wingate University
In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0