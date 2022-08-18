ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to report of shooting at D.C.-area mall

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at D.C.-area a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report.

The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.

Student-athlete from Prince William County dies after train hits him near Wingate University

In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Related
DC News Now

Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#D C#Prince George#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Leesburg teen found safe, police still looking for alleged abductor

Hernandez-Melendez was last seen on Friday, Aug. 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. He is 5'8", weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they have seen Hernandez-Melendez or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.
