Police respond to report of shooting at D.C.-area mall

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at D.C.-area a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report.

The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.

In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”

