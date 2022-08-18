ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Here's the newly-crowned best new food at the state fair

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

No matter how you slice it, food is the top attraction at the Indiana State Fair.

And the 2022 edition has a new champ among the eats introduced this year.

The Pickle Pizza from Swain's Concessions won first place in the Taste of the Fair contest, the annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires.

Among this year's most buzzy food items , the pizza features homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9Al0_0hMYFgR700

Swain's has sold the pizza in Canada for more than 10 years and also introduced it at the Marion County Fair this year.

It was among 22 entrants in the Taste of the Fair at the Indiana State Fair.

Indylicous Sign up for local dining news

Voting was done by fair attendees using a QR code, with the results being unveiled this morning.

The win comes with a $2,500 cash prize.

The second-place winner was Pretzel Nacho Bites, by Wilson Concessions, pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits, for a $1,000 cash prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqNtY_0hMYFgR700

Wilson Concessions also took third place with its Mexican Street Corn in a Cup, garnering another $500. The item features roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.

More than a crown: Indiana State Fair Queen hopes to inspire young fairgoers to dream big

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJZpa_0hMYFgR700

There is still time to try all of the new foods Wednesday through Sunday when the fair's 2022 run comes to an end.

A map of the 2022 Taste of the Fair vendors can be found at indianastatefair.com .

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's the newly-crowned best new food at the state fair

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#County Fairs#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Restaurants#Pretzel Nacho Bites#Wilson Concessions#Mexican
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy