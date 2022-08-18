Here's the newly-crowned best new food at the state fair

No matter how you slice it, food is the top attraction at the Indiana State Fair.

And the 2022 edition has a new champ among the eats introduced this year.

The Pickle Pizza from Swain's Concessions won first place in the Taste of the Fair contest, the annual culinary competition amongst concessionaires.

Among this year's most buzzy food items , the pizza features homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

Swain's has sold the pizza in Canada for more than 10 years and also introduced it at the Marion County Fair this year.

It was among 22 entrants in the Taste of the Fair at the Indiana State Fair.

Voting was done by fair attendees using a QR code, with the results being unveiled this morning.

The win comes with a $2,500 cash prize.

The second-place winner was Pretzel Nacho Bites, by Wilson Concessions, pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits, for a $1,000 cash prize.

Wilson Concessions also took third place with its Mexican Street Corn in a Cup, garnering another $500. The item features roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.

There is still time to try all of the new foods Wednesday through Sunday when the fair's 2022 run comes to an end.

A map of the 2022 Taste of the Fair vendors can be found at indianastatefair.com .

