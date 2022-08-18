ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Advertising#Wyo#Law Enforcement#The Wyoming Office#The City Council#General Fund
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
oilcity.news

Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports

CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
K2 Radio

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport

Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news

Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court

CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Boys & Girls Club celebrates opening of new building in Glenrock’s Town Square

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Glenrock’s Town Square on Thursday. The new building will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to offer more opportunities to youth, including after-school programming, after-school snacks, homework help and lunch.
oilcity.news

Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
oilcity.news

Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy