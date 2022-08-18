Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
New Casper-Natrona County Health building awaits $10M ARPA grant; total project cost ~$25–30M
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has been working with county and city officials toward either the construction of a new building or the renovation of an existing facility. On Thursday, CNCHD Executive Director Anna Kinder and Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson shared some updates on the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
oilcity.news
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
oilcity.news
Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports
CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
oilcity.news
Natrona County School District social studies curriculum revised to emphasize civic responsibilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved revisions to the district’s 8th- through 10th-grade social studies curriculum. The revisions were recommended by a committee comprised of NCSD social studies staff. The new curriculum can be reviewed online. A public comment period...
oilcity.news
Trustees approve $750K in variety of maintenance projects at Natrona County School District facilities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees approved a list of supplemental major maintenance projects that will be conducted at a variety of district facilities. The projects total $750,000 and will be funded using Major Maintenance Fund dollars. The projects were identified through...
Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport
Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
oilcity.news
Casper Mural Project unveils downtown location for next mural featuring Shoshone woman
CASPER, Wyo. — A historic downtown building will be the canvas for the Casper Mural Project’s latest piece. The building, which is now home to Cadillac Cowgirl on Center Street, has been prepped on its south-facing alley wall for the mural, which will be painted by artist Koda Witsken.
oilcity.news
Natrona school board approves $109,020 project to replace siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized a contract for the replacement of siding at Centennial Middle School’s solar room. Montana-based Razor Creek Construction LLC submitted the only bid to NCSD for the project in the amount of $109,020, according to...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
oilcity.news
As NCHS prepares to celebrate opening of new pool, Midwest residents urge school board to fix their pool
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2014, Natrona County voters rejected a bond that would have raised money for a range of projects, including a new swimming pool for Natrona County High School and renovations to Kelly Walsh High School and Midwest School’s pools. While the measure was rejected by...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Boys & Girls Club celebrates opening of new building in Glenrock’s Town Square
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of its new building in Glenrock’s Town Square on Thursday. The new building will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock to offer more opportunities to youth, including after-school programming, after-school snacks, homework help and lunch.
oilcity.news
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
