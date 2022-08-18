Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC
Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ranked as top fall travel destination by CNN
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you're looking for a great place to experience the colors and culture of fall, you may not have to venture very far from home if you live in the Upstate. CNN just ranked Greenville, South Carolina as one of the best places in the world...
greenvillejournal.com
Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Stacks’ exhibit
“Stacks” will open Aug. 30 at Art & Light Gallery in Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by Greenville artists Taylor Adams and Glory Day Loflin, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at 16 Aiken St. in Greenville through Oct. 1. “We...
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Pet of the Week: Jake
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday, which means it’s Pet of the Week! Jake is a two-month-old lab mix. He has been neutered and up to date on all his shots. It is $195 to adopt Jake. The price includes Jake being neutered, microchipped, and being up to date on all her vaccines. You […]
greenvillejournal.com
Writeshare offers fall classes for writers of all styles
The Greenville-based writers’ network Writeshare, headquartered in M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville, has announced its fall writing courses for writers of all different levels, styles and genres. Established in 2020, Writeshare is a growing resource where writers can learn how to improve their writing through in-person or virtual...
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
FOX Carolina
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
thejournalonline.com
Kristi Stanley to headline entertainment for Spring Water Festival
Spring Water Festival to feature Gospel, Beach, Bluegrass/Americana. The 41st Annual Spring Water Festival, slated for August 26 and 27 in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park, will feature a variety of music including Beach, Americana, Bluegrass, Country, Blues Rock and Gospel. Saturday’s entertainment will feature Bluegrass/Americana music with headliner Kristi...
WYFF4.com
Wienermobile rolls into Greenville area, WYFF 4, wowing faithful fans
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate and North Carolina hot dog lovers are getting a treat this week as their favorite food on a bun hits area roads. We're talking about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and it's rolling around the Upstate through this weekend. Manned by two "hot doggers" named "Sizzlin'...
Restaurants hope Restaurant Week draws in new customers, boosts business
Local restaurants are hoping for a boost in business, with Restaurant Week underway in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
95-year-old crossing guard returns to Upstate school after brief retirement
ANDERSON, S.C. — A 95-year-old crossing guard at an Upstate high school has come out of retirement. After a six-month-long retirement, Ms. Estella Williams, 95, has come out of retirement for her 28th year as a crossing guard at Westside High School. Williams originally announced her retirement right after...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
Spartanburg falls to Langston Hughes (GA) in season opener 47-16
Milton, GA – Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter scored a 4-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give the Vikings a 9-6 lead over Langston Hughes (GA), but it was all down hill for the Vikings after that as the Panthers got the season opening win, 47-16.
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WYFF4.com
Pickens GateHouse restaurant announces permanent closing
PICKENS, S.C. — Another Upstate restaurant announced this week it is permanently closing its doors. Dean and Jeff Holder, and management of the GateHouse Restaurant, on Ann Street, in Pickens, posted to Facebook Thursday that they had been discussing the possibility for months. "This is due to staffing issues...
