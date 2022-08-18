Read full article on original website
Upcoming overdose awareness event in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Blair County announced it will be doing its own event to remember those who lost their battle with addiction. Blair County’s event will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Trans4mation Church located at 1001 S. 1st Street in Altoona from 5 to 9 p.m. […]
Businesses feel the return of students to Happy Valley
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 40,000 undergraduates made their way back to State College this weekend to kick off a new school year at Penn State, University Park. “It feels great. I definitely missed being here,” Jake Peak, a Penn State University junior said. “Walking out of my classes and seeing the streets flooded with […]
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
Altoona Area School District emphasizing walking safety before school year starts
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area School District is highlighting safety tips for students, parents, and drivers. The tips focus on students who walk to and from school rather than taking a bus. The new school year starts Wednesday. The district says students who live within a mile and a half of their school are […]
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
ArtsAltoona to host end of summer craft & movie night
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The organization ArtsAltoona is hosting an end-of-summer celebration for kids before the school year begins. The kid’s craft and movie night will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 5 – 7 p.m. kids in preschool through 5th grade can come to the ArtsAtoona Center to participate in free crafts […]
Altoona Fire Department uses flashover fire simulator for the first time
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department brought a new tool the Jaffa Shrine on Friday to allow its members to hone their skills. The flashover simulator, a mobile unit developed by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown, allowed Altoona firefighters to experience flashover situations in a realistic scenario. “It allows [our members] […]
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
Comcast looking to expand their network to Blair County
Comcast representatives spoke at the Altoona City Council's work session this evening, to discuss bringing their services to the area.
Clearfield County High School provides training for active shooter
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple Clearfield County agencies and officials trained for an active shooter at the Curwensville High School. What many think to be a normal day in school can quickly turn into a tragedy. So far in 2022, there has been a total of 27 mass shootings and with the school year […]
Reopening of Clearfield County bridge delayed to Early September
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a delay on Monday, Aug. 22 for the reopening of a bridge on Route 2036 (Powell Street) The bridge spanning Emigh Run in the village of Hawk Run is expected to reopen in early September instead of late August as it originally anticipated. […]
Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
Hollidaysburg defeats New York 7-1, will play again Tuesday
UPDATE: Continuing to fight their way through the elimination bracket, Hollidaysburg will play either Great Lakes champion Hagerstown, Indiana, or Southeast champion Nolensville, Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN. Below is the original story. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — After a thrilling 7-5 win […]
PennDOT continues work in north central Pennsylvania counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates The right lane of Route 2014 (E. Third Street) in Loyalsock Township will be closed today and tomorrow while a contractor performs construction work on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ...
UPDATE: Lane restriction removed on I-80 near DuBois
UPDATE: A lane restriction has been lifted following a report of a vehicle fire by 511 PA. The original story is below. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A lane restriction is in place along Interstate 80 due to a vehicle fire, according to 511 PA. As of 1:44 p.m., 511 PA lists the lane restriction […]
