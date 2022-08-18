(Willmar MN-) The past two years have been difficult for the residents of 2nd Street Southeast in Willmar. The street has been torn up from Trott Avenue to Olena as new sewer and water lines have been put in, and work was delayed when some new gas lines had to be installed last year. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and now the city wants the public's input on if the street should be a one-way, and which direction it should run...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO