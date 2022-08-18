Read full article on original website
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
Renville County Fire Departments Rib Cook-Off (Sept. 10, get your tickets now)
The 7th annual Renville County Fire Departments rib cook-off is coming to the Olivia American Legion on Saturday, September 10 starting at 4 pm. Fire departments from the area will be cooking the ribs. Attendees will be able to taste the ribs cooked up by each fire department and cast...
Monday meeting to gather input on if 2nd Street in Willmar should be a one-way
(Willmar MN-) The past two years have been difficult for the residents of 2nd Street Southeast in Willmar. The street has been torn up from Trott Avenue to Olena as new sewer and water lines have been put in, and work was delayed when some new gas lines had to be installed last year. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and now the city wants the public's input on if the street should be a one-way, and which direction it should run...
Aldis Elling
Aldis V. Elling, age 95, of Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of...
Rails Hammer Clinton at state Class C Tournament
(Miesville, MN) -- The Willmar Rails won convincingly over the Clinton Cards Sunday morning at Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville, 15-1. The Rails converted 17 hits and scored three runs each in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings and 5 in the ninth. First baseman Jack Baumgart led Willmar’s charge,...
Mary Johnson
Mary Louise Johnson, age 86, of Lake Lillian, passed away at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with family by her side on Monday, August 15, 2022 after battling ALS with strength and courage for over two years. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 5:00pm at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian, MN with Pastor Jennifer Thul officiating. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery in Lake Lillian at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by K-M Funeral Home in Lake Lillian.
12th Annual Willmar Out of the Darkness Walk (sign up before September 10th)
Https://www.willmarlakesarea.com/event/10th-annual-out-of-the-darkness-willmar-community-walk/. 12th Annual Out of the Darkness Willmar Community Walk. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
Senior Citizen Day Luncheon!
Come enjoy a FREE lunch for being an awesome senior in our community!. Monday, August 22 from 11:30 am to 1 pm. at the Willmar Community Center. This lunch consists of a hotdog, chips, cookie, and beverage!. Free for those 55 and older, while supplies last. Thank you Walts and...
