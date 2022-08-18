Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
KKTV
Suspects rob three children at gunpoint in broad daylight, Pueblo police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say multiple suspects robbed three children at gunpoint in broad daylight. The Pueblo Police Department reports on Wednesday before 4 p.m, three suspects in a stolen red 2004 Toyota Rav-4 committed an armed robbery in the area of 2000 block Sherwood Lane, near South High School. The suspects reportedly robbed three kids at gunpoint, taking clothing items and backpacks from the victims.
bcdemocratonline.com
Bent County chase ends in La Junta
On August 10, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Bent County Deputies received a call for a reckless driver and information that an occupant of the vehicle had a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.
kiowacountypress.net
Death Notice – Charles “Chuck” L. Hanavan III
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
Porch pirate being sought by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who stole packages on Everett Road near Pleasant View Jr. High School. The suspected thief is described as a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt, and black shorts. She is driving a bluish/green SUV. If anyone knows who this woman is, has […]
Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
