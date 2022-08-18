Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
valleynewslive.com
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died. Authorities say it is believed the...
valleynewslive.com
Street performers no longer need permit for use of amplified sound
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The excessive noise downtown has also been a hot topic recently. There are some new changes to the city ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but amplified sound is limited between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. including on weekends.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
valleynewslive.com
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
kvrr.com
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
valleynewslive.com
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for COVID-19
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Tim Mahoney has tested positive for COVID-19. A city spokesperson says Mahoney tested positive late Friday and experienced strong symptoms. Mayor Mahoney says he had a fever with a sore throat. He also says he is taking an antiviral medication and is doing...
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
kfgo.com
Fargo Police identify stabbing suspect, victim in critical condition
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have identified a man arrested in a stabbing Wednesday night near the Exxon station on 13th Avenue South in Fargo as 41-year-old Christopher Kane. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Kane fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest about an hour later.
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
valleynewslive.com
Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo. Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South. Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building....
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for man in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the 50 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 a.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man, dead, on the east side of a structure.
