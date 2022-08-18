Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of control
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire state
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Father says Cincinnati Public Schools bus never picked up his kids on first day
District leaders said they are also addressing concerns about the location of the bus stops, as some students are having to walk longer distances.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
WATCH: Social media video shows Richmond officer’s fiancée walk down aisle at hospital
RICHMOND, Indiana — Richmond officer Seara Burton’s fiancée posted a video on her TikTok page showing an emotion-filled moment for the couple. Burton has been in critical condition since police said a man shot her during a traffic stop almost two weeks ago. The couple was supposed...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
spectrumnews1.com
Survey shows nurses continue to leave health care field
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New numbers show staff shortages in health care continue to get worse. Jennifer McDermott has been in nursing for 20 years, but she recently decided it was time to take a break. “I still love nursing, but to be a bedside nurse, I’m not sure...
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
Fox 19
Back to School: SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions)
linknky.com
Cyclists demand action after fatal hit-and-run on 12th Street Bridge
In the wake of a hit-and-run crash that killed Gloria San Miguel over the weekend, the local cycling community is banding together to demand action. San Miguel was riding her bike on the 12th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington when an unknown vehicle hit her early Saturday morning. Newport Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m., but the suspected driver had fled the scene.
WLWT 5
Students address concerns if Biden administration reinstate student loan payments
CINCINNATI — The student loan repayment pause was approved under the Cares Act during the pandemic. It requires student loan providers to give borrowers a minimum of six notices beginning two months before payments resume. With that deadline approaching Aug. 31st and universities in session this week, time is running out.
WKRC
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
lovelandmagazine.com
New COVID Health Guidelines for Loveland Schools
(effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22, 8/14/22) Background: On 8/12/22 new guidance for school came out from both the CDC and ODH (ODH memo 8/12/22 updated COVID guidance. Here is the information that will help you here in LCSD:. Positive cases. 5+5 (5 days of isolation followed by 5 days of...
WKRC
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
Man in serious condition after West End hit-and-run
Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night a man was crossing West Liberty Street and Central Parkway when an SUV hit him, investigators said.
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
