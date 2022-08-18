Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Kite fliers gathered in multiple cities in a show of solidarity with Afghanistan
People in more than 30 cities across the U.K., Europe and the U.S. participated in a kite festival to mark one year since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. In Afghanistan, kite flying is a recreational activity like it is in other countries, but there's more to it than letting your kite fly up high on a string. Kite fighting is popular, where multiple fliers using lines coated with extra-sharp material will try to cut each other's line. Flying kites was banned during the Taliban's previous time in control of the country.
NPR
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
NPR's A Martinez visits a shelter dedicated to serving Muslim migrants in Tijuana. It's the first of its kind in Mexico. The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
NPR
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
NPR
Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Shouting in non-English language). Earlier this month, a couple days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about two dozen women marched down a main street in Kabul chanting bread, work, freedom. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP:...
NPR
Life For Afghan Women And Girls Under Taliban Rule
One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the lives of women and girls have changed dramatically. Girls are no longer permitted to attend secondary school. Women are blocked from working in most sectors. And they are under orders to cover themselves in public. Rangina Hamidi was the acting...
Comments / 0