Essence

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread

Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
wgnradio.com

Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/20/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Deck Tech’s George Argyri, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Don Butler of Kapital Electric

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about if you should rent or sell a home with a low mortgage rate. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer talks about home inspections that Perma-seal offers. Up next, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris shares about what Deck Tech can do to help fix rotted decks. Then, Vice President of Kapital Electric, Don Butler talks about how Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and why homeowners should take advantage of this. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
wgnradio.com

The legendary Herb Hunter has all the history, memories and big moments not to miss for your 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show

The longtime voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Herb Hunter, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Herb talks about how the event has grown and evolved from 1959 into the amazing experience it is today bringing airborne excitement to over 2 million fans. Herb shares the tributes for recently passed driving force of the fest Rudy Malnati Jr. and ways his memory is being honored all weekend. Listen as Herb fills us in on his favorite aircraft and big moments not to miss for this year’s first full show since the pandemic including the Navy’s Blue Angels, Army Golden Knights and many more. For information on teams, times and all things Air and Water, check out https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html.
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CBS Chicago

Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
wgnradio.com

Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know

Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
CBS Chicago

Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
CBS Chicago

Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
