Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Your Southport Corridor for sale home of the day: 1506 W George St, Chicago, IL 60657
Your home of the day is a 6 bd, 5 ba, 5,000 sqft home with its own basketball court, listed at $3,375,000. See the full listing here.
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/20/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Deck Tech’s George Argyri, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Don Butler of Kapital Electric
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about if you should rent or sell a home with a low mortgage rate. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer talks about home inspections that Perma-seal offers. Up next, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris shares about what Deck Tech can do to help fix rotted decks. Then, Vice President of Kapital Electric, Don Butler talks about how Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and why homeowners should take advantage of this. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
wgnradio.com
The legendary Herb Hunter has all the history, memories and big moments not to miss for your 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show
The longtime voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show, Herb Hunter, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Herb talks about how the event has grown and evolved from 1959 into the amazing experience it is today bringing airborne excitement to over 2 million fans. Herb shares the tributes for recently passed driving force of the fest Rudy Malnati Jr. and ways his memory is being honored all weekend. Listen as Herb fills us in on his favorite aircraft and big moments not to miss for this year’s first full show since the pandemic including the Navy’s Blue Angels, Army Golden Knights and many more. For information on teams, times and all things Air and Water, check out https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html.
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?
Five bodies have been found within three months in Lake Mead's receding waters near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
wgnradio.com
Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know
Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: GM and LG plan battery factory in northwest Indiana
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. General Motors and LG Energy Solution are eyeing northwest Indiana for a $2 billion battery factory. Reuters reports the site is between Michigan City and South Bend in New Carlisle. Two distressed suburban hotels are being...
Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
