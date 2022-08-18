ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar is (jokingly) not thrilled to return home. After spending some time away on vacation recently, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star quipped on Instagram that she was already missing the time when she was in "paradise." "Now you can usually find me by the window. @delta (but...
People

Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'

Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
People

Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'

The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
People

Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
People

Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.
People

Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
People

All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood. The pair married in May 1996, one year after meeting on the soap opera All My Children, and they have been together ever since. The last few decades have been busy ones for the couple as they...
People

People

