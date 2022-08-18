Read full article on original website
Related
People
Jennifer Lopez Thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect': 'It Was a Dream for Her' (Source)
Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was "perfect." "It was a dream for her," the insider shares. "She loved having all...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation
Sarah Michelle Gellar is (jokingly) not thrilled to return home. After spending some time away on vacation recently, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star quipped on Instagram that she was already missing the time when she was in "paradise." "Now you can usually find me by the window. @delta (but...
'The One That Got Away' Star Ashley Algarin Welcomes Daughter Riley Rosalena:'So Very in Love'
One of the six singles featured on Prime Video's The One That Got Away welcomed daughter Riley Rosalena on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 12:54 pm, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Baby Riley weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. at birth and measured 20 inches long, Algarin says, revealing the sentimental...
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely Have Girls Night with Costars After Divorce News
The Love Is Blind girls are sticking together. Danielle Ruhl spent time with her fellow reality TV alums after filing for divorce from Nick Thompson on Aug. 15. In a now-expired Instagram Story from Friday, Natalie Lee captured a night out with Ruhl, Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely — the latter of whom announced her divorce last week, too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!. The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming. The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western...
People
Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers
Tom Brady is celebrating a special family moment as he returns to the football field after a nearly two-week break. On Monday, the NFL star, 45, paid tribute to his son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 15th birthday. Brady shared...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Selfie Featuring 2-Year-Old Daughter Lyla's Adorable Curls
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing a sweet new glimpse at daughter Lyla in a summer selfie. Over the weekend, the mom of two, 32, celebrated the "summer of neutrals" with daughter Lyla Maria, 2, in a cute Instagram photo where she holds the toddler as they both wear light cream-colored sweaters.
People
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son is getting a lot of love on his 7th birthday!. On Saturday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, kicked off the birthday tributes to her son on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos of Brayden James over the years, she wrote, "Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! 🎉 🎂 Cuddly, silly, cute and feisty."
Sofia Vergara Shares Pics from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's 'Fun Wedding Weekend'
Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the celebratory guests at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding on Saturday in Solvang, California. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, attended the couple's big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram Sunday including a picture of her and Ferguson posing with his husband, Justin Mikita.
People
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood. The pair married in May 1996, one year after meeting on the soap opera All My Children, and they have been together ever since. The last few decades have been busy ones for the couple as they...
People
308K+
Followers
49K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0