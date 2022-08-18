Read full article on original website
Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
In an escalation of political tensions with the current leadership in Pakistan, terrorism charges have been filed against the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Authorities in Pakistan have filed terrorism charges against a former prime minister. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The prime minister is Imran Khan. He was ousted last...
NY Special Election, Pakistan's Former Leader Charged, Russian Nationalist Killed
Three states hold primaries Tuesday as Republicans try to maintain momentum heading into the November midterms. , Terrorism charges have been filed against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 29 year-old daughter of a prominent far-right Russian ideologue was killed by a car bomb outside Moscow.
Pakistan court to weigh contempt action against former PM Khan
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A court in Pakistan will consider taking action on Tuesday against former prime minister Imran Khan on grounds of contempt, following a weekend speech in which he threatened police officers and a judicial magistrate, officials said.
Life For Afghan Women And Girls Under Taliban Rule
One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the lives of women and girls have changed dramatically. Girls are no longer permitted to attend secondary school. Women are blocked from working in most sectors. And they are under orders to cover themselves in public. Rangina Hamidi was the acting...
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
How Palestinians view the militant groups that hold power in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip take stock of militant groups there - Hamas and Islamic Jihad - after another round of conflict with Israel. Let's head overseas now. After more violence in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians there are taking stock of the armed groups that hold so much sway over their lives. This month, Israel and Islamic Jihad traded fire for three days. Nearly 50 people died in Gaza. Militants and civilians, including some who Israel says were killed by Islamic Jihad rockets that went off course. But Hamas, the bigger party that actually governs Gaza, did not join in, and the fighting did not escalate further. NPR's Fatma Tanis talked with people in Gaza.
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Shouting in non-English language). Earlier this month, a couple days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about two dozen women marched down a main street in Kabul chanting bread, work, freedom. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP:...
News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb
A special election for the House may give us clues to what's coming this fall. You may know the closely divided House and Senate are at stake. Republicans are favored to gain, as the party out of power often does, but they are feeling a little bit less optimistic these days. Last week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged what the experts say - it's getting harder to see how his party captures the Senate. It's a little hard to hear this, but listen closely to this clip.
Kite fliers gathered in multiple cities in a show of solidarity with Afghanistan
People in more than 30 cities across the U.K., Europe and the U.S. participated in a kite festival to mark one year since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. In Afghanistan, kite flying is a recreational activity like it is in other countries, but there's more to it than letting your kite fly up high on a string. Kite fighting is popular, where multiple fliers using lines coated with extra-sharp material will try to cut each other's line. Flying kites was banned during the Taliban's previous time in control of the country.
People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use
As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
British Sikh activist ‘tortured in India after tip-off from UK intelligence’
Lawyers for Jagtar Singh Johal say he was given electric shocks after unlawful arrest in Punjab in 2017
Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell
MADRID, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
Humanitarian groups prepare to send winter help to Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine stretches on, humanitarian aid groups are continuing their work. And while it's in the 80s today in Kyiv, winter is not too far off. Joining us now is Tamara Demuria, the chief humanitarian officer of Corus World Health International. Welcome. TAMARA DEMURIA: Thank you for...
Nobel Prize-winning author Abdulrazak Gurnah releases new novel 'Afterlives'
A new novel takes us inside the lives of those who are often overlooked in literature and history. They are not kings, queens, warriors, writers or religious leaders, but people trying to get by in that part of East Africa now known as Tanzania during and after the period in which German colonizers owned the industries and coffee farms that exploited native peoples and often quelled uprisings with brutality. "Afterlives" is Abdulrazak Gurnah's first novel published in the U.S. since he won the 2021 Nobel Prize for literature. His previous books include "Paradise" and "By The Sea." Mr. Gurnah joins us now from Canterbury, England. Thank you so much for being with us.
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
U.S. embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges U.S. citizens to leave
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.
Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children from the 1970s to early ’90s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never truly come to terms with the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
Climate change and war are felt everywhere — including the Dijon mustard industry
France is running low on one of the most important ingredients in the pantry and condiments on the table, mustard. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley visited the city of - where else? - Dijon to find out why. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Mustard has been made for centuries in this corner of Burgundy...
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
A Kremlin-linked mercenary group is now openly recruiting for the war in Ukraine
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with mercenary expert Sean McFate about recent recruiting strategies by the Wagner Group due to Russian losses in Ukraine. The Wagner Group, a private mercenary firm widely believed to be linked to Russia's defense ministry, first rose to prominence back in 2014. They were fighting in Ukraine alongside pro-Russia separatists in Donbas in the east. Well, look at Ukraine today and you will find Wagner fighters in combat alongside official Russian forces. And while the Kremlin denies links to the group, they are now openly advertising in Russia for new recruits.
