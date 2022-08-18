ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 21

Raven Torres
4d ago

I felt the same way when my older girls went to college I cried for day's but you learn to get over it and just know you raised them right I think as a mother or as any parent you always miss your children no matter

Reply
4
Dennis Sanchez
4d ago

enjoy your children while you have them it's short! then they fly away!!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Kelly Ripa
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wake Forest University#Sophomore Year
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
The Spun

Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Longtime Private Girlfriend

Michael Strahan has been in the public eye quite a bit since his retirement from the National Football League. The former New York Giants star has become a television personality and a business mogul, making big move after big move in his retirement from football. While Strahan is a very...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

308K+
Followers
49K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy