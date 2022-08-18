Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen Walters
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan Hornik
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
People
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford has a lot of changes coming her way. Not only will the 34-year-old journalist be joining NBC News Daily as a co-anchor beginning Sept. 12, but she'll be doing so as an expectant mom. Appearing on the third hour of Today, Radford revealed that she and husband David Williams, 37, are expecting their first baby.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
People
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change
Jessica Alba's daughter Haven is rocking a new hairstyle!. On Friday, the actress, 41, shared a video on TikTok in which her 11-year-old daughter reveals she got a dramatic new haircut, going from her original waist-length style to now having shoulder-length hair. In the clip, Haven tugs on two long...
People
'Teen Mom' 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'
In an interview with Page Six published Monday, the Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about her new romance, saying, "I'm happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship." "I feel like in the past I've dated without purpose, and now I'm dating with purpose," she...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had Wedding Party in Georgia Because of 'Special Connection There'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love for Georgia runs deep. After tying the knot last month in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials during a weekend of festivities in Georgia. The couple's wedding celebration was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where they...
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Do' During Hometown Dates
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Twice the Bachelorettes means twice the hometown dates — so many that they didn't even fit into one episode. Gabby Windey headed home with Erich, Jason and Johnny this week, while Rachel Recchia visited the homes of Tino, Tyler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo
Brian Austin Green is soaking up every minute with his youngest. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, shared a sweet new photo with son Zane Walker, 7 weeks, on Sunday, musing over how fast his baby boy is growing. In the snap, the infant is in a carrier on his dad's chest on a walk, yawning wildly as the actor smiles down at him.
Stephen Colletti Says 'Laguna Beach' Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad 'Love Triangle' Made His 'Blood Boil'
Stephen Colletti is getting real about a major Laguna Beach storyline. Reflecting on the MTV show's portrayal that he was cheating on then-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari with costar Lauren Conrad, the 36-year-old shut down that narrative as being crafted by the show's producers. "I had a huge problem with this because...
Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'
Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo
NeNe Leakes' legal battle with Bravo and company has ended. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, previously filed a lawsuit in April against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen and other related parties. At the time, Leakes accused the defendants — including the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original — of violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amanda Kloots Says Work-Life Balance as a Mother Is 'Hard': 'We Were Both in Tears Today'
Amanda Kloots is opening up about the challenges of being a working mother more than two years after her husband Nick Cordero died of COVID complications. On Monday, The Talk co-host, 40, revealed that it is becoming "harder and harder" to say goodbye to her son Elvis Eduardo, 3, in a heartfelt Instagram post. Kloots had been spending time with her son in Canada while filming her upcoming holiday film, Fit for Christmas.
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
Hilaria Baldwin's oldest is getting all glammed up for her birthday. On Sunday, the pregnant yoga pro, 38, shared scenes from the family's outing to celebrate daughter Carmen Gabriela's birthday early. Carmen, whom Hilaria shares with husband Alec Baldwin, turns 9 on August 23. The hilarious moments, shared on Hilaria's...
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Paget Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Johana Mills: 'I Am Super Stoked'
Paget Berry is officially off the market. On Sunday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced via Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Johana Mills, sharing a montage of the couple's special moments including his proposal set to "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" by Looking Glass. "I was...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her much-needed career hiatus following the death of her friend and former co-star, Robin Williams. While discussing her work with one of her favorite charities, This Is About Humanity, ahead of their big Aug. 27 gala in Los Angeles, Gellar reflected on the time she took a step back from her career to process the death of Williams.
People
308K+
Followers
49K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0