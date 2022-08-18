ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury

A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
SAVANNAH, GA
People

NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby

NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford has a lot of changes coming her way. Not only will the 34-year-old journalist be joining NBC News Daily as a co-anchor beginning Sept. 12, but she'll be doing so as an expectant mom. Appearing on the third hour of Today, Radford revealed that she and husband David Williams, 37, are expecting their first baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday — and her bridal looks were a fashion fairytale. Hyland, 31, first wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture ballgown featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The Modern Family alumna finished off her ceremony look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with an Italian macramé lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Lindsay Lohan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Getting Ready Photo: 'Glam Time'

Lindsay Lohan is too glam to give a damn in her latest Instagram post!. The actress and singer, 36, shared a stunning photo Sunday of her latest look by makeup artist Kristopher Buckle — sparkling eyes featuring smokey champagne shadow and a peachy-colored pout which matched her blush. Lohan puckered her lips for the camera while wearing a beautiful green gemstone necklace and what appears to be a white dress with feathered sleeves. She captioned the pic "Glam Time 💖 #bts."
People

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bravo

NeNe Leakes' legal battle with Bravo and company has ended. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, previously filed a lawsuit in April against Bravo, NBC Universal, network executives including Andy Cohen and other related parties. At the time, Leakes accused the defendants — including the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original — of violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.
People

Amanda Kloots Says Work-Life Balance as a Mother Is 'Hard': 'We Were Both in Tears Today'

Amanda Kloots is opening up about the challenges of being a working mother more than two years after her husband Nick Cordero died of COVID complications. On Monday, The Talk co-host, 40, revealed that it is becoming "harder and harder" to say goodbye to her son Elvis Eduardo, 3, in a heartfelt Instagram post. Kloots had been spending time with her son in Canada while filming her upcoming holiday film, Fit for Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Robin Williams' Death Forced Her to Take a Break from Acting

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her much-needed career hiatus following the death of her friend and former co-star, Robin Williams. While discussing her work with one of her favorite charities, This Is About Humanity, ahead of their big Aug. 27 gala in Los Angeles, Gellar reflected on the time she took a step back from her career to process the death of Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
