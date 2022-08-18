Woman arrested after allegedly abusing autistic person at Tallahassee care facility

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) arrested a Tallahassee care provider who allegedly dragged an autistic 18-year-old by the hair, ripping out several of her braids, according to court records.

Makala Malcolm, 23, faces a charge of abuse of a disabled adult after she was booked Tuesday into the Leon County Detention Facility, where she remains without bail, records filed in the Second Judicial Circuit said.

Attorney General Moody's MFCU opened an investigation after the July 16 incident occurred at a Sunrise location on Observation Circle, just south of Buck Lake Road.

Sunrise is a private "Intermediate Care Facility for the Developmentally Disabled" that provides 24-hour, five-days-a-week care for its clients, an arrest affidavit read.

Malcolm, according to the attorney general office's findings, "dragged an adult with disabilities by the hair to the point of pulling the hair out — leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the patient's scalp."

A week before the incident, Malcolm returned from suspension "from another situation with an individual," an affidavit said.

If convicted, Malcolm faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the Office of State Attorney Jack Campbell.

