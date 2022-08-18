Courthouse landscape and new Waynesboro wine bar: Where The News Leads

Hello, and welcome to Where the News Leads! This weekly series will be centered around some of the stories we've written here at The News Leader.

It can be a space for us to respond to your comments and questions, drop cool tidbits that we had to cut from stories, or just look ahead at what's coming up in the Shenandoah Valley.

On this edition, we first start out with a conversation about the removal of two trees from in front of the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton. We The People government reporter Katelyn Waltemyer sheds some light on what led to the decision for the removal of the trees in a busy week for courthouse-related news.

After that, trending topics reporter Laura Peters gives us the rundown on a new wine bar in Waynesboro called The City Foxes that is set to open up next week. Laura gives us an idea of what will be available at the new establishment, and gives us a peek into where they'll be sourcing their products and why they chose their new name.

