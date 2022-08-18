Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
FOXBusiness
Real estate expert advises prospective home buyers not to just look at 30-year fixed-mortgage rate
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
7.5 million student-loan borrowers are getting a fresh shot at debt relief. Here's how to know if you qualify.
Biden's Education Department released details for its "Fresh Start" plan to aid defaulted student-loan borrowers. Here's how to qualify and enroll.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 3.05% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. More online banks are raising interest...
CNBC
3 tips for paying down your credit card balances as interest rates jump, according to a debt counselor
Americans are struggling to keep up with a higher cost of living and increasingly relying on credit cards. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing. Here are three steps to reduce credit card debt. Sometimes a life raft can look...
CNBC
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
Business Insider
5 ways to get rid of mortgage insurance ahead of schedule
Borrowers pay mortgage insurance, which protects lenders from defaults. Conventional mortgage lenders must eliminate insurance when the borrower has 22% equity in the home. Homeowners can implement strategies to get out from under this expense even sooner. If you buy a home with a mortgage and make less than a...
money.com
Got an Alert That Your Federal Student Loan Payment Is Due? That Was a Mistake
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Federal student loan borrowers were sent into a panic after receiving an email Thursday saying that...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
The City With the Most Mortgage Fraud
A recent analysis reveals that the city with the highest fraud risk by far was in Florida.
FOXBusiness
5 types of bad credit loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Emergencies...
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Aug. 18, 2022: Rates Go Up
A number of closely followed mortgage rates moved up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
CNBC
5 of the best lenders that offer no-down-payment mortgages
There are many upfront costs when it comes to buying a home, including the down payment. A down payment of 20% has been a long-held rule of thumb for conventional mortgages, but if you go with a VA loan or a USDA loan, you won't be required to make a down payment at all.
