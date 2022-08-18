ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraising campaign launches to purchase timber rights in Port Gamble Heritage Park

By Zachary Fletcher, Kitsap Sun
A nonprofit has launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign to purchase the timber rights of 756 acres in the Kitsap County-owned Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park.

Forterra, a nonprofit that works on conservation land acquisition, this week announced it is starting a fundraising effort to raise the $500,000 from the community by Oct. 31. This amount will be used to transfer the timber rights from Rayonier to Kitsap County.

An anonymous donor is said to be matching the funds by eight times, according to the group's fundraising page.

The 756 acres of trees are the target of an announced purchase and sale agreement between Kitsap County, Forterra and the timber company Rayonier, according to Joe Sambataro, Forterra's managing director of conservation.

When the county secured the final section of the park in 2017, bringing the heritage park to nearly 3,500 acres, enough funds were raised to buy the land but not the timber rights on the land.

Timber rights, according to Forterra, allow a company like Rayonier to own only the trees and not the land on which they grow.

The agreement is part of an effort to bring the timber rights to those trees, and the ability to harvest or restore them, under the county's ownership.

"Transferring these trees to Kitsap County will enable the County to manage the land and transform these stands into healthy forests for climate, community and conservation," the coalition wrote on the fundraising page.

The push to purchase timber rights for the 756 acres from Rayonier, after Kitsap County started acquiring the land in 2014, represents the newest development in a years-long push to conserve the area popular with hikers, bikers and environmentalists.

The group leading the conservation effort — including Kitsap County, the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Suquamish Tribes, Forterra and Our Forest Fund — is working to purchase the timber rights in the "Upland Forest" section of the park.

Rayonier, formerly Pope Resources, retained timber rights to the area through 2042. The company has harvested 650 acres of trees so far and maintains an agreement to allow the active logging area to be used for recreation along the park trails.

Lynn Schorn, a co-chair of Our Forest Fund who has been working on the project since 2007, expressed excitement at the park's development on Tuesday.

"I know the community's going to come together because it's all of ours," she said.

