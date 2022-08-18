ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBCMontana

Move in continues at Montana State University

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University students continue to move in Monday, as the Catapalooza welcoming fair also gets underway. More than 350 organizations and vendors are participating today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as students try to get settled. This is the 20th year for this welcoming...
NBCMontana

MSU football looking to get organized in Saturday's scrimmage

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Saturday marks that it's just two weeks away from Montana State’s home opener against McNeese State, and with that comes the team's first scrimmage. This scrimmage comes as the team is closing out its third week of fall camp and from the beginning until now, everything has been running smoothly.
NBCMontana

MSU football loaded at defensive back

BOZEMAN, Mont. — If there's one thing the defensive backs of Montana State University Bobcats understand it’s making a play on the ball. Last season as a team the Cats came away with 18 interceptions, 11 of those taken away by defensive backs. Much of their talent returns,...
NBCMontana

Bozeman City Commission to discuss affordable housing regulations

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commission will consider an ordinance to replace affordable housing regulations this Tuesday. The city is removing mandatory affordable housing from its code because it's now banned by state law, which the Montana Legislature passed in 2021. Bozeman is trying to find ways to incentivize...
NBCMontana

Bozeman Police Dept. to offer Citizens Police Academy this September

MISSOULA, Mont. — This fall, the Bozeman Police Department is offering a Citizens Police Academy to inform people what it's like to be an officer, detective or SWAT member. The goal is to promote and enrich citizen understanding of the police department's role in the community. While the academy...

