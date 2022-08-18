Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Move in continues at Montana State University
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University students continue to move in Monday, as the Catapalooza welcoming fair also gets underway. More than 350 organizations and vendors are participating today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as students try to get settled. This is the 20th year for this welcoming...
NBCMontana
MSU football looking to get organized in Saturday's scrimmage
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Saturday marks that it's just two weeks away from Montana State’s home opener against McNeese State, and with that comes the team's first scrimmage. This scrimmage comes as the team is closing out its third week of fall camp and from the beginning until now, everything has been running smoothly.
NBCMontana
MSU football loaded at defensive back
BOZEMAN, Mont. — If there's one thing the defensive backs of Montana State University Bobcats understand it’s making a play on the ball. Last season as a team the Cats came away with 18 interceptions, 11 of those taken away by defensive backs. Much of their talent returns,...
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commission to discuss affordable housing regulations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commission will consider an ordinance to replace affordable housing regulations this Tuesday. The city is removing mandatory affordable housing from its code because it's now banned by state law, which the Montana Legislature passed in 2021. Bozeman is trying to find ways to incentivize...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Police Dept. to offer Citizens Police Academy this September
MISSOULA, Mont. — This fall, the Bozeman Police Department is offering a Citizens Police Academy to inform people what it's like to be an officer, detective or SWAT member. The goal is to promote and enrich citizen understanding of the police department's role in the community. While the academy...
