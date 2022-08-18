ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localmemphis.com

How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

6-year-old Horn Lake boy goes viral for back-to-school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Talk about being excited to go back to school. Six-year-old Preston Jones of Horn Lake has gone viral. He was so happy for the first day of school at Horn Lake Elementary he had to dance. But, it was a video of Preston on TikTok which really brought the spotlight to the Mississippi native.
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
localmemphis.com

'A Better Life for Their Children' exhibit opens at National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Rosenwald schools" are the subject of a new educational exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum. These schools were built for Black children across the country during the segregation era, and now a new exhibit paints the picture of the educational system that those who would become prominent civil rights leaders experienced firsthand.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
hottytoddy.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...

