Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
How this Mid-South business woman makes sure ‘Everything Fits’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and we are celebrating some Memphis businesses making waves. Sheree Malone is making sure ‘Everything Fits’ at her alterations boutique in Hernando, Mississippi. She said they mostly handle weddings and formal wear but offer much more. “The freedom that...
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
6-year-old Horn Lake boy goes viral for back-to-school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Talk about being excited to go back to school. Six-year-old Preston Jones of Horn Lake has gone viral. He was so happy for the first day of school at Horn Lake Elementary he had to dance. But, it was a video of Preston on TikTok which really brought the spotlight to the Mississippi native.
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
localmemphis.com
'Live like a Champion': historic Black pharmacist reflects on most important life lessons on his 92nd birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In his early 90s legendary Black pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion is still wearing his white coat. He has been serving Memphians since 1957. In February we honored the doctor as he received the Arthur S. Holmon Lifetime Achievement Award and today he’s celebrating his 92nd birthday.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
localmemphis.com
'A Better Life for Their Children' exhibit opens at National Civil Rights Museum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Rosenwald schools" are the subject of a new educational exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum. These schools were built for Black children across the country during the segregation era, and now a new exhibit paints the picture of the educational system that those who would become prominent civil rights leaders experienced firsthand.
Mississippi man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in 2019 death of 6-year-old boy
A Mississippi man decided to take a plea bargain Sunday instead of facing the death penalty in a trial that was to start Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect in the 2019 death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
hottytoddy.com
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
wtva.com
Third arrest made in Lee County homicide
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
Man puts two pistols in his pockets, walks out of Mississippi gun store
HORN LAKE, Miss. — A man stuffed his pants pockets with guns and walked out of a Horn Lake gun store when staff wasn’t looking. The shop owner shared video of the crime, and police need your help finding the thief. Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop owner...
Comments / 0