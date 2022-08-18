ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

'Really a shame': Longtime Maywood pizzeria closes after nearly 60 years

By Liam Quinn and Kristie Cattafi, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

A Maywood "institution" has closed its doors after almost 60 years in business.

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Angelo and Mary Mafaro after they moved to Maywood from Staten Island.

This week, their son Charles posted on social media that the family business was closing. "I want to apologize for the decline and eventual closing of the place I hold close to my heart due to the ruination of the business by horrible management," he wrote. "My mom loved Maywood, I loved Maywood and the people of the town of Maywood."

Mary died in 2021, having retired from the business in 1987, her obituary said.

"I am deeply saddened by what has transpired today and I apologize to the people that have been so faithful to my family for these 50 plus years," Mafaro said.

"It's a tragedy," Mayor Richard Bolan said. "You really hate to see a business that was such a part of Maywood go away. It's really a shame."

It's not clear what the official reason for the closing is, but Bolan said the pandemic hit local businesses hard. Mafaro could not be reached for further comment.

An eviction notice apparently from the Superior Court of New Jersey could be seen on the door Thursday. The lights were on but no one could be seen inside, and one woman who declined to be interviewed tried unsuccessfully to open the door to Angelo's.

Local hero: Remi, Maywood police dog who sniffed out and found hundreds of missing people, has died

The pizzeria became a landmark in town. Bolan said that when giving directions, people often used to say, "When you see Angelo's, you turn."

Many paid their respects to the business on social media, remembering how the pizzeria made history in the 1960s by installing a rotating oven. "No one could turn out the number of pies that Angelo's could, it was genius," one fan wrote.

Another fondly remembered having to buy pizza once a month, wrap the slices in tin foil, freeze them and then send them in a box to California after his parents moved across the country.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Really a shame': Longtime Maywood pizzeria closes after nearly 60 years

