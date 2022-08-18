Read full article on original website
Officers in Burlington Shooting Were Trained in Crisis Response
The police supervisor who shot and wounded a suicidal man in Burlington’s Old North End earlier this month was trained to handle mental health calls and leads the department’s crisis negotiation team. But the three officers who were on scene at the time of the shooting were the...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2018, detailing initial information released by police. The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges.
Former Vermonter charged in Bulger murder in court
Sean McKinnon 36,iis accused of acting as a lookout while two other men beat Bulger in October 2018.
WCAX
Police investigating stabbing at Plattsburgh motel
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at a motel in the town of Plattsburgh. It happened at the Beacon Motel on Route 9 at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest. Investigators say...
WCAX
Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Plattsburgh who they say stabbed someone. Police say it happened Saturday night at a park near Airborne Speedway. They originally reported the stabbing happened at the racetrack. The preliminary investigation shows the two had an argument before...
mynbc5.com
NY teen arrested after stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police arrested a Plattsburgh teen on Friday after a reported stabbing. State police say the 15-year-old male, who was not identified because he is underage, stabbed another person after a verbal altercation turned physical. The incident happened at Air Born Speedway on Broderick Road. The victim...
WCAX
Police identify victim, gunman in Brookfield shooting incident
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a shooting incident in Brookfield Sunday that left one man injured. Vermont State Police say just before 4 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Halfway Brook Road for a man with a gunshot wound. Monday, they identified that man...
mynbc5.com
Safety concerns grow amid college move in week in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington will grow by about 13,000 this week, as students from the University of Vermont and Champlain College move in to begin their fall semester. This year, an added safety concern is on the minds of many with the recent uptick in gunfire...
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
Groveton, NH man severely hurt in Concord, VT crash
Randall Savage, 37, crashed into a wooded area off of North Concord Road Friday evening.
WCAX
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Race winners and highlights from the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Scholarship assists Burlington families find child care. A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated:...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire motorcyclist dies in fatal crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man died on Monday following a fatal motorcycle crash in Littleton. New Hampshire State Police said Kerry O'Connell, 66, of Lincoln was towing a small trailer behind his Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-93 north when the trailer began to sway uncontrollably. The motorcycle...
WCAX
One person injured during shooting incident in Brookfield
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark. “Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Underhill
Sitting at the base of Mount Mansfield in Chittenden County is Underhill, Vermont. "We marvel at it all the time. How do we end up with a place like this?" said Paul Chamberlain, owner of Chamberlin's Garden & Farm Market in Underhill. "That's why I would never want to leave."
Police identify motorcyclist who died in crash I-93 in New Hampshire
LITTLETON, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday morning. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in Littleton around 10 a.m. found a 2003 Harley Davidson that had crashed on the shoulder of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police officer's eye 'clawed' at and gouged while responding to incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington police officer was assaulted and injured while making an arrest around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on Elmwood Ave. According to police, the officer tried to arrest 30-year-old Eric Loyer, who was found sleeping in a reportedly stolen car. The officer attempted to take him into...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 21
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 21, 2022. The Clinton County Historical Association is offering tours of the historic Bluff Point lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from the Peru dock in Plattsburgh. This...
WCAX
‘Last Mile Ride’ breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
Man hospitalized after being shot in Brookfield
Vermont State Police haven't released the victim's name. He was shot early Sunday morning.
Comments / 7