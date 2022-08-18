Read full article on original website
Abilene City Council to hear and vote on new library policy
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene City Council could make a decision in its next meeting that would create a new policy regarding the city’s library cards. The new policy would allow parents the chance to have a bigger role in deciding the books their kids can check out. According to Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna, “we’re creating a juvenile library card that will allow parents to affirmatively choose whether they want to limit or restrict their child’s access to library materials to check out “
Morning accident takes down power lines, closes roads in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — An accident that happened this morning took down powerlines in Abilene. According to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of S. 11th and Sayles Blvd. Roads have closed in order for the crews to repair the lines....
Trial set to begin Monday for man accused of 2016 murder of real estate developer
ABILENE, Texas — The trial for the man accused of murdering a prominent Abilene real estate developer in 2016 will begin this week. Luke Sweetser, 48, was arrested in September of 2020 by the North Texas Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of the U.S. Marshals Office, Dallas Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
