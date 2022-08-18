Read full article on original website
Watch school zone speed limits, crosswalks as students head back to class
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today marks the first day of school for the Douglas School district and, despite the excitement, parents and students should remember some basic school safety. Drivers should be on the lookout for school zone speed limits and students heading to class. In the past, the...
Central States Fair is off to a good start
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent. According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay,...
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities. People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set. While smaller...
Central States Fair displays Norwegian “Rosemaling” artwork
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is known for its rodeo events and carnival rides, but its showcase of regional and international art is also on full display this week. One of the art-forms presented is the Norwegian Folk art of rosemaling. It’s a decorative style of...
Cobblers win RC Central Golf Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central Cobblers golf team had a strong day at the Elks Golf Course as they claimed first place in their home invitational. Ben Burns has some highlights from Monday’s meet.
Chance of rain all week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light showers are possible in Northeast Wyoming tonight, but nothing will be heavy. Tomorrow we could see some showers to start the day with the greatest chance of rain being just after sunset. Showers and storms are possible early tomorrow night, but will clear out by Wednesday morning. More rain is possible Wednesday afternoon as well. The chance of rain looks to continue throughout the week, but it is unlikely that every part of our area will see rain every single day. So, keep an eye on the radar throughout the week if you have any outdoor plans because rainfall on each given day will be a hit or miss.
Pet of the week: Queen cat Gracie
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Her loyal highness, a new feline queen is now at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and our Black Hills FOX Pet of the Week. Gracie is a graceful domestic black and grey tabby approaching 3 years old. She is an outgoing little lady,...
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking three “persons of interest” following the Saturday morning double homicide at a North Rapid City apartment. The shooting was around 7 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Two men were killed. Persons of interest are:
The heat is back as we finish out the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The heat is back as we finish out the weekend. Sunday looks to be our hottest day with temperatures roaring into the upper 90s for some locations breezy conditions will remain as we work our way into the start of the work week. Monday will also be in the 90s but slightly cooler than Sunday. Tuesday will be the same scenario with temperatures in the 90s however the chance for thunderstorms returns in the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to drop as we roll into the later parts of the week with chances for showers and thunderstorms persisting as we continue into the weekend.
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About 2 p.m. Sunday, a standoff at a home on the 1300 block of Wood Avenue ended, with several people taken into custody on outstanding warrants but police came up empty on suspects in a double homicide. Police believed that at least one suspect in...
RC Stevens girls soccer ready for another state title run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing last year’s State Championship Game in a shootout, the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team is putting in the work to make sure they get back to the title game. Ben Burns spoke with the Raiders’ two senior captains, who are eager to help their younger teammates along the way this season.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An SUV driver faces several charges after a hit-and-run crash with a police patrol car at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Joseph Street around 1:20 a.m. Monday. The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot but they didn’t get far....
Black Hills State soccer team hopeful for turnaround season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning only eight games in six years, the Black Hills State girls soccer team could be on the verge of a turnaround season. Plus, the university’s volleyball team is ready to start the season with a new head coach. Ben Burns has the details.
