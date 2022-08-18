ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NSU professor creates ‘barbers against domestic violence’ survey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk State University professor wants to hear from 100 barbers in Hampton Roads. NSU Professor Dr. Stephenie Howard hopes more barbers become allies and speak out against abuse before it’s too late. “It is a lifesaving intervention.” In partnership with the HBCU and Samaritan House, Howard created an online […]
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women

Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman

Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council candidate Art Bredemeyer has been disqualified from appearing on the November ballot after a staffer allegedly forged dozens of signatures on submitted petitions. The Suffolk Electoral Board’s vote was 3-0 on Monday to remove him from the ballot. Bredemeyer was running...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

