Read full article on original website
Related
NSU professor creates ‘barbers against domestic violence’ survey
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk State University professor wants to hear from 100 barbers in Hampton Roads. NSU Professor Dr. Stephenie Howard hopes more barbers become allies and speak out against abuse before it’s too late. “It is a lifesaving intervention.” In partnership with the HBCU and Samaritan House, Howard created an online […]
WAVY News 10
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final hours...
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Franklin fights violence one step at a time with community walks
One door at a time. That's how Franklin police, clergy and other community groups are trying to stop violence this summer. They're going door-to-door, hoping to speak with as many people as they can before the summer ends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Real estate agent carjacked in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final hours of Marie Covington’s …. Virginia Beach hosts...
Police respond to fatal crash involving 2 pedestrians at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Main Street in Virginia Beach following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
WAVY News 10
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing …. Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for first …. Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary …. Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged …. Monkeypox disproportionately affecting people of …. What happened in the final...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk council candidate disqualified amid alleged forged petition signatures
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council candidate Art Bredemeyer has been disqualified from appearing on the November ballot after a staffer allegedly forged dozens of signatures on submitted petitions. The Suffolk Electoral Board’s vote was 3-0 on Monday to remove him from the ballot. Bredemeyer was running...
Delays in missing person alerts causing issue
Alerts issued when someone is missing have come too late or with gaping holes in the facts surrounding the case.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
A man walked into a hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Man hospitalized after shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 800 block of West Washington Street, near Pitchkettle Road. When they arrived, officers located one man who was shot....
Critically Missing Adult Alert cancelled for woman in VB
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
Tanker truck crashes, spills 1,600 gallons of used cooking oil on Buckhorn Dr in Suffolk
A hazmat cleanup company was called after a crash caused a tanker truck to fall on its side and leaked gallons of cooking oil Monday.
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following a hit and run in Norfolk
The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. shooting
The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it's great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.
VB 10-year-old set to surf in the East Coast Surfing Championships
Story Martinez, a 10-year-old Virginia Beach native, is making a name for herself all over the country. Story tells 10 on your side she already has about 150 surf awards.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
Comments / 0