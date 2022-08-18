Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine Bubeck
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret Jackson
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan Tilton
Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31Mark Elworth Jr
Vail Resorts announces opening dates as snow falls in Summit County — signs that winter is coming
Snow has fallen on Colorado peaks. Hoosier Pass turned slick with sleet Monday. Some Summit County resorts have announced their opening days for the winter season. Summer seems to be wrapping up with fall on the way and winter following close behind. On Monday, Vail Resorts announced several opening days,...
Curtains finally open for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in Breckenridge this week
Originally planned for summer 2020, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is having its Summit County premiere this week. The play is written by Rick Eliceand features music by Wayne Barker. The story is based on the bestselling book by Dave Barry and Ridley...
This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic
Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?
In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Servers’ tips are lower, a possible La Nina winter and a vehicle fire on I70
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015. Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, managing partner and partial owner at Sauce on...
Fueling the Future fundraiser to support Summit County nonprofits through 12-hour bike ride
Tyler Zipperer from Biked Goods and a coach of the Team Summit cross-country mountain bike team has organized the Fueling the Future fundraiser — a 12-hour bike ride in order to help “fuel the future” of Summit County alongside other nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit organizations that will...
Summer 2022 temperatures in Summit County have peaked at 83 degrees, on par with 20-year average
July is typically the warmest month in Summit County, and monsoonal rains have kept summer 2022 on par with the average high for the past two decades. According to historical data from the National Weather Service in Boulder, temperatures in Dillon maxed out this year at 83 degrees. Comparatively, the warmest month in 2021 was June, which had a maximum of 85 degrees.
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Senior, toothless therapy cat in Summit County spreads joy from the comfort of his stroller
Harry Stuart’s second chance at life has brought love to him and happiness to many. Harry is a formerly obese, 15-year-old cat with no teeth. At one point, it may have seemed like life was over for Harry. After 14 years, his owner died and he was surrendered to JJ’s Helping Paws shelter in Cañon City.
Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close
As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
Letter to the Editor: I’ve seen a lot over the years, and my bucket list could change your life
I don’t circulate in liberal circles or know the names of famous Summit County liberals. In fact, I have trouble remembering anyone’s name unless they were in my third grade class at Douglas School in Minniapolis. However, if you want a liberal who has touched base with some...
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 21
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bean, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male. Chuppie, 4 months, domestic shorthair,...
For Ruby Ranch residents, years of advocacy and planning brings wildfire mitigation
For property owners of Ruby Ranch, years of advocating, planning and work have come to fruition as work crews complete fire mitigation in the wilderness near their homes to limit the risks of wildfire. Various groups — including the United States Forest Service, Summit County government and Summit County Wildfire...
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems
As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?
Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
Summit County local builds bond with daughter through her work on James Webb Space Telescope
Floating one million miles away from Earth is a telescope that has been a witness to fantastic space formations that will help to unearth the story of the universe. It has also been a witness to a relationship between a mother and daughter. Rebecca Espina grew up in Summit County,...
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Town Council messed up the zones according to land use district guidelines
To Breckenridge’s mayor, town council, planning commission and overlay committee:. I own a condo at Mill Run, which is in Land Use District 30.2. It abuts Land Use District 24 and Land Use District 30. Let’s review the guidelines for these land use districts. District 24 is in...
Dillon voters will make decisions in November on the town’s taxes for short-term rentals
Dillon voters will have the option of setting new lodging and excise taxes directed at short-term rentals on Nov. 8. The ballot initiative will offer voters the options of creating a 5% excise tax on short-term rentals and increasing its lodging tax from 2% to 6%. Council members voted unanimously to finalize the ballot questions Aug. 16.
