southgatv.com
Echols Uber carjacking arrest
STATENVILLE, GA- Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson says Saturday night at approximately 8:20pm, a concerned citizen called 911 to report two suspicious people in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller stated the people had the road blocked and began hitting their vehicle...
'Chaos' at Jacksonville abortion clinic is result of police 'collusion with protesters,' clinic claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The head of a Jacksonville abortion clinic is calling on the FBI to investigate the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a crowd of around 165 anti-abortion protestors surrounded the clinic Monday, blocking access. Amber Gavin, VP of Advocacy & Operations at A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville, accuses...
actionnews5.com
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
actionnews5.com
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
Police looking for suspect who attempted to rob financial institution in downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday. Police said the incident happened at 76 Laura Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. A man in his 30s attempted to rob a financial institution just before 2 p.m. He...
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
News4Jax.com
Father of 17-year-old says son brought gun to school in self-defense
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The father of a Columbia High School student reached out to News4JAX after his son was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He said while his son committed a crime, it was in self-defense and his son had no intention of carrying out a school shooting.
Grand Jury report says Ex-DCPS Police Chief accused of not reporting more than 2,000 crimes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A grand jury has examined security issues in the Duval County School District and discovered that the former District Police Chief Michael P. Edwards had allowed a system of non-reporting crimes in schools while he was in office. A total of more than 2,000 alleged crimes...
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
One person dead after roadway shooting in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person dead after a shooting on the 2900 block of Justina Rd. At around 12:45 pm, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 2900 block of Justina Rd. in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located an...
Stories of Service Update: Jacksonville soldier promoted within United States Army
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we have an update on a soldier we recently featured. When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside. "A lot of times when I look at...
actionnews5.com
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
First Coast News
'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
