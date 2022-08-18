ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Echols Uber carjacking arrest

STATENVILLE, GA- Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson says Saturday night at approximately 8:20pm, a concerned citizen called 911 to report two suspicious people in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller stated the people had the road blocked and began hitting their vehicle...
actionnews5.com

Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
First Coast News

Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
Action News Jax

Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
actionnews5.com

Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
News4Jax.com

Father of 17-year-old says son brought gun to school in self-defense

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The father of a Columbia High School student reached out to News4JAX after his son was arrested for bringing a gun to school. He said while his son committed a crime, it was in self-defense and his son had no intention of carrying out a school shooting.
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Action News Jax

One person dead after roadway shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person dead after a shooting on the 2900 block of Justina Rd. At around 12:45 pm, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 2900 block of Justina Rd. in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located an...
actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
First Coast News

'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.

