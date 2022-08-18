Read full article on original website
WNDU
Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
WNDU
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says it has received several reports this month from victims of wallet thefts from their purses. Police say these thefts occurred at local stores. Police also say many of the victims were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started a small conversation.
WNDU
Patchy morning fog before a great weather start to the work week!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Patchy morning fog will burn off after sunrise. Skies become a mix of sun and clouds with more sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooling temperatures falling into the mid 50s overnight.
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WNDU
5 injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Police say a...
WNDU
South Bend double murder suspect arraigned
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in a double murder investigation appeared in court via video conference for the first time since his arrest last week. On Monday, Joseph Newgent, 52, was arraigned and formally read the charges he’s facing: two counts of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in South Bend double homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged following the discovery of two bodies earlier this month. On Aug. 9, South Bend Police began investigating the deaths of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, after they were found dead inside a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Autopsies revealed both Best and Honer suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides. Officers also found multiple spent bullet castings in the residence near where the bodies were found.
WNDU
Argos Community comes together after car crash kills 16-year-old
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Emily Carr was going into her Junior year at Argos High School, but her life was tragically cut short on Saturday when her car and another vehicle collided. On Saturday, around 4:30 in the afternoon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of US 31 and 18th...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bjork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
WNDU
Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police-involved shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as...
WNDU
Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
WNDU
Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending knee injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In two weeks, the Notre Dame football team will kick off its season at Ohio State. But we learned last weekend that the team will be missing veteran leader Avery Davis following a fall camp knee injury. And this weekend, Davis addressed the matter for the first time since getting hurt.
WNDU
Double Homicide update
The running back room for the Notre Dame football team has high hopes for themselves this year as it looks to replace last year's feature back Kyren Williams. Irish backfield gets big boost as Logan Diggs cleared for contact. Updated: 6 hours ago. Diggs had been recovering after hurting his...
WNDU
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
WNDU
Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
