Texas fishing hall of fame accepting nominations

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame (TFFHF) committee are looking for individuals and organizations for induction into next year’s hall of fame.

According to a TFFHF press release, the committee is looking for nominations through Nov. 1. Nominees will be evaluated by the members of the TFFHF committee made up of anglers, industry professionals, and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing.

Officials said Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise, and impact.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 37 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

TFFHF said the winner will be announced in spring 2023 and will be presented with their award in a special ceremony.

“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the world-class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added.

Officials said professional angler Gary Klein of Mingus the 2022 inductee will officially be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet which will take place in October at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.

TFFHF added that the recently remodeled Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. It aims to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness, and participation in the sport of fishing.”

According to officials nomination forms and instructions are available, here or by calling 903-676-2277.

