Lexington Police officer arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs to inmate in Davidson County Jail

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 4 days ago
A Lexington Police Officer has been arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice after attempting to deliver prescription pills to an inmate at the Davidson County Detention Center.

During a joint press conference with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department on Thursday, law enforcement officials said Lexington Police Officer Felicia Biddix, 31, of Thomasville was arrested and charged with two counts of felony obstruction of justice. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a first appearance court date of Sept. 20.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County. Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons on Aug. 13 one of their correctional officers intercepted a "questionable" text message between Biddix and an inmate at the Davidson County Jail. At that time the sheriff’s office contacted the Lexington Police Department and began an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to verify that Biddix attempted to deliver 12 prescription pills of tramadol and flexeril in a box to an inmate at the jail. Tramadol is a prescription strength pain killer. Flexeril is a prescription strength muscle relaxer.

“After we intercepted the text we contacted the (Lexington Police Department) and did a joint operation in this matter and found out that one of their officers was contacting an inmate and there was some medication that was brought in the jail without a prescription,” said Simmons.

After verifying the information, the Lexington Police Department placed Biddix on suspension on August 16 before she voluntarily resigned the following day.

Lexington Police Chief Robby Rummage said although she has resigned from her position, the administrative investigation will continue. He also apologized for the impact it has had on the reputation of local law enforcement.

“First off I would like to apologize to the community for the decision of one of our officers,” said Rummage. “It is not consistent with our core values of our does not exist with our core values or that of a professional law enforcement agency. I would like to thank Sheriff Simmons and his staff for promptly alerting us once they got information to suggest something nefarious was going on.”

Simmons said there are no additional charges for the inmate at this point because the transaction did not take place, but it hasn’t been ruled out.

According to Simmons and Rummage, Biddix was a member of the DCSO Jail staff for a short period of time prior to being hired by the Lexington Police Department in Jan. 2021. She was sworn in as a patrol officer on Aug. 30, 2021 after completing Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Rummage said although there was no known previous interaction with the inmate in question during her employment at the jail, Biddix did abuse her authority as a law enforcement officer to gain access to this person.

“The manner in which this visitation took place was not customary to how we normally do it from a professional standpoint. We have an oath to uphold the law, and it is pretty clear you can’t bring prescription pills to an inmate in jail... Whether you are on duty or off duty, this profession has a higher standard than that,” said Rummage.

Simmons said a majority of law enforcement officers take their oath of office seriously and will uphold their duty even if it is against one of their own.

“There is a very small percentage of officers that go bad, but one thing is for sure is good officers will not tolerate the actions of bad officers. We will police our own, and that is what is happening today. We wanted to be transparent,” said Simmons.

Rummage said the actions of Biddix do not reflect the majority of law enforcement officers in the City of Lexington, Davidson County or the country.

“I hate this for the profession; I hate this for the men and women who wear different badges every single day. This is not representative of the many decisions that are made by officers day in and day out. This is a decision that was wrong; there is no excuse for it. We will continue to be professional in how we deal with this,” said Rummage.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 21

Stacy A Williams
4d ago

There’s a lot of these people working and doing wrong. Just sayong

Reply
6
