nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s Latino Community Center settles into its new home in East Liberty
On a warm Saturday in July, Alison Zapata was on a ladder painting a mural of Mexican folk art inside the new headquarters of the Latino Community Center in East Liberty. “The whole vision is for the space to be vibrant, uplifting, joyful and welcoming,” says the artist from Aspinwall who chose bold shades of turquoise, magenta and mustard-yellow for the design she created for the lobby and welcome center at the community center’s new home on the second floor of 5750 Baum Blvd.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh has spent just a quarter of its federal COVID relief as neighborhoods await improvements
Windows are broken on all sides of the Cowley center, which opened in 1939 and was closed due to disrepair in the 2000s. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) That’s what Ronald Chess asked a reporter taking photos of the long-closed and crumbling Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill last week. The question he posed was one the neighborhood has asked of city leaders since a faulty roof forced the community center to close in the 2000s.
Pittsburgh Public Schools holds school supply giveaway at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As classes are set to resume for the fall semester, there are still families in need of a helping hand, especially when it comes to school supplies.Prices for classroom necessities have soared due to inflation, and Pittsburgh Public Schools held an event Monday at Acrisure Stadium to help families in need.From stuffed backpacks to food to haircuts, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said thousands of students will be ready to go back to school."The more we can give to our students, the more the community embraces our students, the better it is for our children,"...
wtae.com
Students return to Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf for new school year
It's back to school at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was at the school Monday morning as students returned to class. There are some updates to the school's health and safety plans that the school says may benefit communication in the building. “We are...
North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session. For more information about the district's policy, click here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
Volunteer firefighter leaving hospital with new heart
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After receiving a new heart and spending 75 days in the hospital, volunteer firefighter Dalton Igoe is being discharged from UPMC in Pittsburgh. A firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, Dalton will be moving to a cardiac rehab center. In a Facebook post, he said he was able to walk […]
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Carrie Furnaces Tour (Wed., 8/24/22)
Archaeologists are excited to find well-preserved ruins of former times. Pittsburgh has such a treasure in plain view. The Carrie Furnaces site—twin blast furnaces towering above the Monongahela River, with auxiliary structures close by—is rare on a global scale, and astounding to visit. Not many old industrial facilities stay intact when they close. These immense furnaces, which boiled iron ore down to molten iron for U.S. Steel’s Homestead Works for nearly a century, were judged too much trouble to demolish after shutting in 1978. And the sheer size of all that is left testifies to the brute-force nature of Pittsburgh’s historic industry. Just random details, such as massive heat pipes held together by bolts as big as human heads, can trigger awestruck imaginings of what it was like to build the furnaces—and to work there. The Carrie Furnaces site is open for public tours May through October under management of the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area. Advance reservations are required, so make them at the web link above. Carrie Furnace Boulevard, Rankin. (M.V.)
3 city council members to introduce bill declaring homelessness 'public health emergency'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City leaders are calling for action related to the sudden surge in people experiencing homelessness and the spread of tent encampments.Pittsburgh City Council is demanding immediate action to address what it's calling a "public health emergency."Over the past few weeks, KDKA-TV has shown the encampments — tent villages that have sprouted up in parklets and on the trails along the rivers — an unprecedented surge in homelessness."This is a public health crisis right now, the homeless situation here in our city," said Jerrell Gilliam, director of Light of Life Rescue Mission.Light of Life Rescue Mission on the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh moves to correct error that left Murray Hill Avenue homes out of historic district
In 2000, Squirrel Hill’s Murray Hill Avenue — with its Belgian block roadway and Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and shingle-style houses — was designated as a historic district by the city. Twenty-two years later, it remains the neighborhood’s only historic district. But city planners have found...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
beavercountyradio.com
AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking
(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
publicsource.org
Local events in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh or the surrounding region? Search here for local events happening today, this week or in the coming months. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use
A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh VegFest Brings Cruelty-Free Food And Fun To The North Side
If you’re looking for a meatless alternative to those end-of-summer barbecues, plant yourself at Pittsburgh VegFest. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allegheny Commons East on the North Side will be the epicenter of vegan food, gifts, entertainment and education. The eighth annual event is...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
