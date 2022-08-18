ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough's Hosmer Street was closed for several hours Thursday. This is why

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the make and model of the vehicle car involved in the crash, which was based on information provided by police.

MARLBOROUGH — Police say a man appeared to be speeding early Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a stone wall on Hosmer Street.

The unidentified man was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester by medical rescue helicopter after the 4:30 a.m. crash, police spokesman Sgt. Zach Attaway said .

The crash occurred near 369 Hosmer St., just south of the Jaworek Elementary School.  Prior to the crash, the Audi A4 2.0T was driving at a "high rate of speed," the sergeant said.

More : Man dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

"The vehicle lost control and struck a stone wall," Attaway said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known, Attaway said.

The crash closed portions of Hosmer Street for several hours, which affected the morning commute.

Police have not been able to identify the man, but said he appears to be in his 20s.

The crash is being investigated by the Marlborough Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough's Hosmer Street was closed for several hours Thursday. This is why

nbcboston.com

Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst

A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
