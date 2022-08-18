Marlborough's Hosmer Street was closed for several hours Thursday. This is why

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the make and model of the vehicle car involved in the crash, which was based on information provided by police.

MARLBOROUGH — Police say a man appeared to be speeding early Thursday morning when he crashed his car into a stone wall on Hosmer Street.

The unidentified man was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester by medical rescue helicopter after the 4:30 a.m. crash, police spokesman Sgt. Zach Attaway said .

The crash occurred near 369 Hosmer St., just south of the Jaworek Elementary School. Prior to the crash, the Audi A4 2.0T was driving at a "high rate of speed," the sergeant said.

"The vehicle lost control and struck a stone wall," Attaway said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known, Attaway said.

The crash closed portions of Hosmer Street for several hours, which affected the morning commute.

Police have not been able to identify the man, but said he appears to be in his 20s.

The crash is being investigated by the Marlborough Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

