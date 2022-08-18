ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?

In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
Summit Daily News

Curtains finally open for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in Breckenridge this week

Originally planned for summer 2020, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is having its Summit County premiere this week. The play is written by Rick Eliceand features music by Wayne Barker. The story is based on the bestselling book by Dave Barry and Ridley...
Summit Daily News

This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
Summit Daily News

Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close

As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort to offer year-round child care to employees

In a time where finding child care has become difficult for parents in communities across the state, Breckenridge Ski Resort is planning to bring in more than a dozen year-round spots for its employees. Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at the resort, said that she went on...
Summit Daily News

For Ruby Ranch residents, years of advocacy and planning brings wildfire mitigation

For property owners of Ruby Ranch, years of advocating, planning and work have come to fruition as work crews complete fire mitigation in the wilderness near their homes to limit the risks of wildfire. Various groups — including the United States Forest Service, Summit County government and Summit County Wildfire...
Summit Daily News

Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic

Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems

As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?

Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.

