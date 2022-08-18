Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Senior, toothless therapy cat in Summit County spreads joy from the comfort of his stroller
Harry Stuart’s second chance at life has brought love to him and happiness to many. Harry is a formerly obese, 15-year-old cat with no teeth. At one point, it may have seemed like life was over for Harry. After 14 years, his owner died and he was surrendered to JJ’s Helping Paws shelter in Cañon City.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Servers’ tips are lower, a possible La Nina winter and a vehicle fire on I70
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015. Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, managing partner and partial owner at Sauce on...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’ve seen a lot over the years, and my bucket list could change your life
I don’t circulate in liberal circles or know the names of famous Summit County liberals. In fact, I have trouble remembering anyone’s name unless they were in my third grade class at Douglas School in Minniapolis. However, if you want a liberal who has touched base with some...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts announces opening dates as snow falls in Summit County — signs that winter is coming
Snow has fallen on Colorado peaks. Hoosier Pass turned slick with sleet Monday. Some Summit County resorts have announced their opening days for the winter season. Summer seems to be wrapping up with fall on the way and winter following close behind. On Monday, Vail Resorts announced several opening days,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience is at odds with class-action settlement
Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the announcement as a public relations push and a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Summit Daily News
Summit County local builds bond with daughter through her work on James Webb Space Telescope
Floating one million miles away from Earth is a telescope that has been a witness to fantastic space formations that will help to unearth the story of the universe. It has also been a witness to a relationship between a mother and daughter. Rebecca Espina grew up in Summit County,...
Summit Daily News
Fueling the Future fundraiser to support Summit County nonprofits through 12-hour bike ride
Tyler Zipperer from Biked Goods and a coach of the Team Summit cross-country mountain bike team has organized the Fueling the Future fundraiser — a 12-hour bike ride in order to help “fuel the future” of Summit County alongside other nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit organizations that will...
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?
In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
Summit Daily News
Curtains finally open for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ in Breckenridge this week
Originally planned for summer 2020, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is having its Summit County premiere this week. The play is written by Rick Eliceand features music by Wayne Barker. The story is based on the bestselling book by Dave Barry and Ridley...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
Summit Daily News
Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close
As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort to offer year-round child care to employees
In a time where finding child care has become difficult for parents in communities across the state, Breckenridge Ski Resort is planning to bring in more than a dozen year-round spots for its employees. Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at the resort, said that she went on...
Summit Daily News
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Summit Daily News
For Ruby Ranch residents, years of advocacy and planning brings wildfire mitigation
For property owners of Ruby Ranch, years of advocating, planning and work have come to fruition as work crews complete fire mitigation in the wilderness near their homes to limit the risks of wildfire. Various groups — including the United States Forest Service, Summit County government and Summit County Wildfire...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic
Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Town Council messed up the zones according to land use district guidelines
To Breckenridge’s mayor, town council, planning commission and overlay committee:. I own a condo at Mill Run, which is in Land Use District 30.2. It abuts Land Use District 24 and Land Use District 30. Let’s review the guidelines for these land use districts. District 24 is in...
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems
As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?
Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
Summit Daily News
Summit County commissioners to host public hearing on lodging tax and public service funding on Tuesday, Aug. 23
At the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a hearing will be held on ballot initiatives for a lodging tax and funding for wildfire and 911 dispatch. The two ballot measures will be included in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8. According to...
Comments / 0