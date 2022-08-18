ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nrcolumbus.com

County schools make staff moves

After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Dillon County principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WECT

District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial

NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
WILMINGTON, NC

