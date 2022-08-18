Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools offering in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is teaming up with the County’s Health Services next month to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations. Tdap and Meningococcal Vaccine are required for students entering 7th grade, and a Meningococcal Vaccine booster is required for students entering 12th grade.
WMBF
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
Dillon County principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn Police issue multiple citations, arrests in weekend checking station
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies came together over the weekend in an attempt to keep the streets of Chadbourn safer. The Chadbourn Police Department led a license checking station and saturation patrol on N. Brown Street on Saturday from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Officers then conducted a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause. WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WECT
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
dillonheraldonline.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
Alert canceled for 18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have canceled a missing-person alert for 18-year-old Cody McGirt of Lumberton. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Sunday evening that the alert had been canceled at the request of Lumberton Police. The agency sent out the alert for McGirt at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday, saying he […]
WECT
WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man facing years in prison for drug trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 29-year-old man pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court last week to one county of trafficking MDMA and one county trafficking LSD after a motion to suppress evidence in his case was denied. Sean Ruffolo of Wilmington was sentenced by Judge J. Stanley...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Comments / 0