Boosters, coaches prepare for start of high school football season

Paint, stencils and rotating blades have been a part of the picture in the past few days for T.J. Farrer, Ben Barfield and Willie Fox, with football preparation in high gear and most local high school teams on track to have their first game of the season Friday evening.

The three men, representing Midland Valley, Silver Bluff and Wagener-Salley high schools, respectively, all have major responsibilities for getting the fields ready, as the Mustangs, Bulldogs and War Eagles are all to play at home, weather permitting. Other local high schools are on the road to start their 2022 campaigns, with a couple of games played Thursday night.

Fox, as Wagener-Salley's athletic director and head football coach, runs the lawn mower on the War Eagles' home turf.

"I still cut it. I'm in charge of keeping up the grounds, keeping it irrigated, painting – all that sort of thing," he said, adding that the more complex tasks, such as fertilization and weed control, are handled by Pelion-based Windham Services.

Barfield, a Silver Bluff booster, said one of his tasks – cutting the grass on and around the field – takes about an hour and 15 minutes, and the field gets a full treatment before every home varsity game. The painting schedule varies, depending on weather and what other demands are made of the field, such as playing host to middle school and junior varsity competition.

"You have to dodge all this different stuff," Farrer said, referring to games beyond the Friday evening gatherings for Midland Valley games at L.L. Willis Memorial Stadium.

Barfield said the preferred schedule at Silver Bluff is to spruce up "The Dog Pound" on a Wednesday or Thursday, just prior to a home varsity game. "If it's wet at all, you're kind of wasting paint," he added. "It has to be good and dry."

Farrer gave the seasonal chore an upbeat review, as it relates to to the Mustangs. "I enjoy it. I love it. It's a small way I can give back to them," he said.

"The first time is the hardest time. After this, you can probably paint the whole, entire field in two hours," he added, noting that the first session of the season requires measurements, to ensure that the initial lines are absolutely right. Once the foundation has been laid, work in the week ahead can be done on the basis of what's already correctly in place.

"People just don't realize how much pressure there is to get a high school field ready for them on a Friday night," he said, after completing a few hours on the field with fellow booster Philip Butler and student helpers (and baseball players) Landon Gray and Caden Hamilton.

Butler made similar comments and estimated that the first full-scale measuring and painting job for the season involves about eight hours, if the crew is large enough – preferably six to eight workers. "Your first time you do it, it's a longer process, because you have to do all your markings," he said.

Plenty depends on weather, and the weeks ahead usually require about four hours to repaint the field in preparation for a varsity game.

Strom Thurmond and Ridge Spring-Monetta high schools, within the past decade, had a tradition of getting substantial help from their FFA chapters, in terms of turf and equipment maintenance. That allowed students to put some of their classroom lessons into practice for display on Friday evenings from August to November, and FFA involvement continues in some situations.

"They definitely keep the lawn mowers running," one local coach noted.