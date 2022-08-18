Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
State Senator Dan Hegeman asking Missourians to “Think Carefully” when voting on recreational marijuana in November
State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby is asking Missourians to “think carefully” when voting on the November ballot issue that would allow sales of recreational marijuana to persons 21 years of age and older. In 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters said “yes” to “medical marijuana”. This allowed...
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
See how much land in Missouri is owned by the federal government
The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres.
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Ethics board: South Dakota Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
The ethics board said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.
Why Missourians could see an increase in their paycheck come 2023
Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians should see an increase in their paychecks starting in January, as long as lawmakers do their job during a special session.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
