ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin American-Statesman

Yes, it's raining! Austin weather finally breaks 51-day streak without rain

By Luz Moreno-Lozano and Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Thunderstorms moving across the Austin area on Thursday afternoon ended a 51-day streak without measurable rain, providing sweet relief to the parched landscape and the people who call it home.

The rains arrived hours after the city had recorded its 67 th 100-degree day of the year on Thursday, according to officials at Camp Mabry, the city’s main weather station. By 4 p.m., temperatures had dropped to the mid-70s.

The cold front was forecast to bring beneficial rain to the area through late Thursday . Showers are expected to continue into Friday with rain totals reaching a quarter of an inch to an inch, with the possibility of 2 inches in isolated areas, said Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Over the weekend, as rain chances dip, temperatures are expected to continue to be slightly cooler with highs reaching the 90s with lows in the 70s. Chances for precipitation reenter the forecast early next week and into the middle of the week.

Temperatures are anticipated to remain slightly cooler into next week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, providing a break from consistent 100-degree temperatures.

Thursday's rain storm comes after Austin missed out on the significant tropical rains that fell on South Texas over the weekend.

Despite the reprieve, the rainfall expected over the next few days is not anticipated to end the drought in the region, with meteorologists saying 10 inches of rain would be needed to have a notable impact.

The showers are not expected to bring severe weather or flooding to Central Texas, but drivers and hikers are being asked to move cautiously if they encounter any areas with high water.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Westlake and Austin firefighters were working to rescue a person stranded by flooding on the Barton Creek Greenbelt around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Yes, it's raining! Austin weather finally breaks 51-day streak without rain

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Texas#South Central#Central Texas
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy