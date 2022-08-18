Read full article on original website
KOCO
Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
KOCO
'Praying for them': Oklahoma County sheriff gets emotional while giving latest after 2 deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III got emotional while talking about a shooting that sent two deputies to a hospital Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies were serving papers at a home on Southwest 78th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Johnson said the deputies...
KOCO
Suspect accused of shooting, killing Oklahoma County deputy has been identified
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County has been identified. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned more about the suspect in the shooting. Benjamin Plank has been arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest second person in connection with July homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a second person in connection with a deadly July shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. On July 11, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
KOCO
Man arrested in connection with deadly weekend shooting in Oklahoma City
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person during an incident over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Brookline Avenue, near Southwest 24th Street and South May Avenue.
KOCO
Tinker releases statement after shooting suspect taken into custody at base
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Tinker Air Force Base released a statement after a shooting suspect was taken into custody on the base. On Monday, an Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Deputies were serving an eviction notice...
KOCO
Neighbor reacts after suspect shoots 2 deputies in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a suspect into custody after two deputies were shot while serving papers Monday afternoon at an Oklahoma City home. KOCO 5's Andy Weber spoke with one of the suspect's neighbors after the shooting. Open the video player above to hear from the neighbor.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
KOCO
Procession for fallen Oklahoma County sergeant from hospital to medical examiner’s office
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — There was a procession for a fallen Oklahoma County sergeant as he was taken from a hospital to the medical examiner’s office. On Monday, Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed after a suspect opened fire in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Another deputy was...
KOCO
Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office lowers flags to half-staff after deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office lowered its flags to half-staff after one deputy was killed and another was injured during a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs...
KOCO
Law enforcement community grieving after Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy killed
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The law enforcement community is grieving after an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy was killed. The deputy was trying to deliver eviction papers to a home near Will Rogers World Airport. A large pursuit followed that ended at Tinker Air Force Base. This is the...
KOCO
'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
