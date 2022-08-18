ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest second person in connection with July homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a second person in connection with a deadly July shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. On July 11, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dea#Fentanyl#Violent Crime#Ng Ml
KOCO

Man arrested in connection with deadly weekend shooting in Oklahoma City

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person during an incident over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Brookline Avenue, near Southwest 24th Street and South May Avenue.
KOCO

Tinker releases statement after shooting suspect taken into custody at base

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Tinker Air Force Base released a statement after a shooting suspect was taken into custody on the base. On Monday, an Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Deputies were serving an eviction notice...
KOCO

Neighbor reacts after suspect shoots 2 deputies in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a suspect into custody after two deputies were shot while serving papers Monday afternoon at an Oklahoma City home. KOCO 5's Andy Weber spoke with one of the suspect's neighbors after the shooting. Open the video player above to hear from the neighbor.
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
KOCO

K-9 helps uncover marijuana, mushrooms during Blaine County traffic stop

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — A K-9 officer helped uncover marijuana and mushrooms during a traffic stop Monday morning in Blaine County. A deputy conducted a traffic stop early Monday morning on a U-Haul box truck traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the deputy noticed several indications and believed a crime was being committed.
KOCO

1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
KOCO

'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of twin Sumatran tigers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of the twin Sumatran tigers. On Friday, Luna and Bob underwent a wellness exam and got their first round of vaccines. KOCO 5 caught up with zoo officials who said the two are meeting all of their growth markers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy