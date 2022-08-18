Read full article on original website
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Trudy Appleby vigil tonight
August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved […]
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
1 injured in motorcycle accident on I-74
A Davenport man is at the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident this afternoon. Bettendorf Police, Fire, and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange on Monday, August 22 at 1:28 p.m. An investigation determined that a […]
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted
Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
VIDEO: IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case
(ABC 6 News) - An Osage, Iowa man is accused of killing a missing Mason City woman whose decapitated head was found placed on a stick in a Mitchell County state park. Nathan Gilmore, 23, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Angela Bradbury, 28. He was...
Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman
OSAGE, IOWA — Authorities in northern Iowa say they’ve found the man responsible for the grisly murder of a woman whose decapitated head was found in a public park last year. Nathan Gilmore, a 23-year-old Osage resident, was arrested Friday and charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Angela Bradbury. The arrest brings […]
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
Made Market QC is this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
